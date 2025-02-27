A Ghanaian man was invited to be the MC for a wedding when the rain started pounding limiting the bride and groom's movements

The professional MC took off his shirt to cover the bride so she would not get wet and enable her to walk through the rain

Several netizens who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the MC's action

A Ghanaian Master of Ceremonies left netizens amazed when he took off his shirt for a bride to protect her from getting wet amid heavy rain.

During the marriage ceremony, it started to rain and walking through it became a challenge for the bride since the water could destroy her make-up and hair.

In a video on social media, the MC who is known as MC De Saint came to the rescue when he offered his shirt to cover the bride’s hair and face.

MC De Saint was wearing an ash brocade shirt. As he took it off for the bride, she kept smiling and showing her appreciation by saying:

“My MC, my MC.”

The groom who was dressed in a black trouser and a green and white coat was looking on as the MC removed his shirt for his bride.

Meanwhile, the maid of honour was also dressed in a gold gown with her hair styled in a ponytail form.

After the bride covered her hair with the shirt, the MC held her hand while the maid of honour lifted her gown so it would not get wet.

Her husband walked next to his wife onto a porch leading to a room in the compound where they found themselves.

MC who removed his shirt for bride celebrated

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @onua_zionfelix on X. Read them below:

@georgedollar_ asked:

“The house no get umbrella☂️?”

@Kanny_Ezeji said:

“Simp. So why couldn’t the woman’s husband remove his jacket.”

@Femidaniels30 asked:

“Why is the husband not doing that instead?”

@sylvesterrOO7 wrote:

“And the lady will fantasize about it the whole time...Some men need to mind their business, know their boundaries.”

@iamNOTthepatoo said:

“There is no way this was the last resort. Is he supposed to host the event with wet clothes now?😂😂😂.”

@shark2last wrote:

“So they can't get an umbrella. You ain't removing your cloth for my woman sha on our big day no matter who you are. We can wait until we get an umbrella, or I'd rather remove my clothes. In fact for attempting to remove your clothes? you won't do the MC job again that day.”

@pandero7 said:

“The way this generation throws umbrellas away dear mad oo. Growing up everyone gets umbrella for house. Today one sef no de any house 😂.”

@113Ziba wrote:

“It's surprising that the maid of honor, sisters, or cousin are nowhere to be found to assist the bride. Meanwhile, the Master of Ceremonies was supposed to request someone with an umbrella to lend it to the bride and groom.”

