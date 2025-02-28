A Ghanaian man has evoked outrage on social media after opening up about his plan to end his ten-year-old relationship

The man stated in a video that he was no longer interested in his 10-year-old lover who has played the role of a breadwinner since they started dating

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some criticised him while others sympathised with him

A Ghanaian man is on the verge of ending his ten-year-old relationship with a woman to marry another woman he met three months ago.

In a video, the man stated that he was no longer interested in Pat, his lover of ten years due to various reasons.

Ghanaian man plans to dump lover of 10 years after finding new love.

He believes his new lover, Bella, is a better option and is ready to walk her down the aisle despite knowing her for just a few months.

In an interview, the Ghanaian man stated that he had dated Pat for ten years but had nothing to show for it.

Despite being the breadwinner, providing food, and covering the family's expenses, he believes Pat is bad luck and is responsible for the stagnation in his life. On the other hand, Bella is fair in complexion and has brought him good luck.

He claims that with Bella’s support, he has been able to start a new business and now earns more than he did from his previous venture, where he sold phone cases while still with Pat. He's therefore planning to break up with Pat and marry Bella.

Angry netizens call Ghanaian man ungrateful

Netizens who saw the video of the man speaking of his intention to end his ten-year-old relationship were unhappy with him. Many criticised him in the comment section, with some calling him ungrateful.

