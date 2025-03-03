Little Mercy Smith's husband Alexis Ane Ayerizang wept openly at the actress' final funeral ceremony

In his emotional tribute, the bereaved husband opened up about his moments with the actress as his lover

A video of Ayerizang in emotional distress at the funeral has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian actress Little Mercy Smith was buried on March 1, 2024, after a solemn funeral service at Black Lagoon Street in Odorkor Tipper.

The actress, aged 48, renowned for her role in the Efiewura TV series, died last year after a long health battle and her final rites were held recently.

At the funeral, her husband, Alexis Ane Ayerizang and their kids Russell, Whitney, Kojo and Wedam, shared heartwarming tributes in memory of Little Mercy Smith.

According to the bereaved husband, his love story with the deceased actress started about 10 years ago when he offered her space in his car.

"Something within me prompted me to offer her a lift. Very unusual of me. Strangely enough, she accepted the lift offer. We immediately engaged in a hearty conversation. The few moments we had together were so fulfilling and revealing that I proposed to her for us to see each other often."

In his tribute read by proxy, Mr Alex relished his happy moments with Little whom he affectionately called Maame Kraba.

Little Mercy Smith's death

Little Mercy Smith's health battle began in 2016 and worsened in 2023, leading to her death while on admission at a medical facility on December 17, 2024.

The news also led to an outpouring of tributes for Smith, who had been inactive in the Ghanaian movie industry for many years before her untimely passing.

Smith's one-week observation event was held at the late actress' family house in Accra on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Little Smith's husband's tribute stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to M Alexis' touching tribute at his wife's funeral.

CyJos said:

"It really moves me when I see a man shear's tears. I know you are going through a lot and no one can feel how you are feeling now. take heart dear God knows Best. all this shall surely come to pass."

evelynnguessan24@gmail.com wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace. Husband and kids may the lord strengthen you."

Lady J remarked:

"To loose a partner is not easy, man. My prayer is for the Lord to comfort you and the entire family. 🙏🏼."

#allowmejudge shared:

"A man crying like this at his wife's funeral means a lot and says a lot about how much he really loved and cherished his woman."

Riset2727 added:

"Oh, Alex sorry I saw how broken you were today sorry man💔."

Kwame Djokoto mourns Little Mercy Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Smith's on-screen husband in Efiewura, Kwame Djokoto had opened up about her demise.

The actor-turned-politician said he would miss his colleague dearly, especially her hilarious conversations while off the air.

In Dzokoto's tribute, he shed light on how Ghana's President John Mahama invested in facilitating the late actress's recovery.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

