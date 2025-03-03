Students of KNUST are still reeling from the pain of losing their beloved schoolmate, Joana Yabani

At a recently held event, the students sang a popular Ghanaian song for Joana who passed away after she allegedly engaged in an altercation with her partner

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

Some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) honoured their beloved schoolmate, Joana Yabani, with a speculator performance at a recently held event.

The aggrieved students sang their hearts out at the event held over the weekend on the KNUST campus.

Joana Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student sadly passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after she allegedly engaged in an altercation with her lover.

The news has broken the hearts of many, including students and the entire Ghanaian population.

Students of the prestigious Ghanaian university still struggling to accept the news celebrated the young lady their way.

During an event dubbed Aesthetics 2.0, the students sang Black Sherif's popular song, 'Oh Paradise' for the beautiful young lady. They also observed a minute of silence for the young lady.

Joana Yabani was reportedly in a toxic relationship

Joana Yabani was reportedly in a toxic relationship with Daniel Tuffour, the suspect in her murder.

Reports indicate that she has been abused by her 21-year-old boyfriend on many counts, prompting her father to step in and ask the two young lovers to dissolve the relationship.

Joana reportedly walked out of the relationship, leaving Daniel disgruntled. He reportedly avenged his case by killing her.

Netizens commiserate with Joana's family

Netizens who saw the video of Joana Yabani were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many commiserated with her family.

@Pretty Morgan wrote:

"Rest well Joan. I don't know u from anywhere but ur death is real n deep pain."

@nana kwame wrote:

"She died young, couldn’t live forever."

@Ahkosua Pretty wrote:

"Why is it always KNUST😫 RIP Joana."

@Theresa Adagsaana wrote:

"I don't know her but I can't stop crying."

@Akartah burner wrote:

"Am sad for her."

@Afiablinks wrote:

"The person will never have peace for causing Joans and family this pain."

@THE LIMZ wrote:

"The DJ would have played SEE YOU AGAIN by Wiz Khalifa."

@Soglohu Edem wrote:

"Awww so emotional."

@Prestige GH wrote:

"So sad I'm even crying."

@Abena Foreigner wrote:

"Goosebumps all over my body 😩may we never die young in Jesus name."

@Akuah_sherry12 wrote:

"A moment of silence and they are singing along but still painful."

@quamimilos838 wrote:

"May her soul rest well."

@Ms_Frimpz wrote:

"May her soul rest peacefully."

@Daddy’s Gurlllll wrote:

"Aww so sad 😭💔RIP Miss Joana."

@September Bea wrote:

"I don't no her from anywhere but here death really pain me may GOD be with her family."

Joana Yabani's missing phone, and laptop retrieved

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that missing items belonging to the deceased KNUST student Joana Yabani had been retrieved by the police in collaboration with school authorities.

The items were found hidden behind a hostel with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the school.

Netizens are in disbelieve over the details of the young lady's death and matters arising and have expressed their views.

