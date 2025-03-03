KNUST SRC President Kane Nana Francis has reacted to the death of his schoolmate, Joana Yabani

In a video, he eulogised the young lady as a rare soul whose kindness rippled far and beyond and whose absence left a void

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post

SRC President of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has eulogised his deceased schoolmate, Joana Aku Deladem Yabani.

Reacting to her death in a video, Kane Nana Francis shared fond memories of his former colleague and described Joana as a rare gem whose presence was easily noticed and absence immediately felt.

Kane Nana Francis described Joana's demise as a big blow to the entire KNUST community and promised to seek justice for her deceased friend.

He made the remarks during a recent service held at the KNUST campus, where Joana was put in remembrance.

Kane also eulogised Joana as an intelligent young lady who pursued excellence in everything she did.

Watch the video below:

Joana Yabani dies

Joana Yabani passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after she allegedly engaged in an altercation with her boyfriend. She was a fourth-year Biological Science student at KNUST until her sad demise.

The sad news broke the hearts of many of her friends and loved ones, especially her family and schoolmates at KNUST.

Following her demise, her coursemates dressed in black attires to lectures on Friday, February 28, 2025. The students also requested that their mid-semester exam which was ongoing when she passed away.

Netizens react to Kane's comment

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While sympathised with her family, others eulogised her.

@Morris Filan wrote:

"Ohhk so that’s what happened yesterday at parade grounds 😢😭I thought some dinner night ooo."

@destiny Ella wrote:

"This is so painful."

@Nana Yaw wrote:

"This is because you have failed to provide the security you promised during your campaign. You are partly to be blamed."

@Goddy_westt wrote:

"Rest well Joana."

@Juliana Aduako wrote:

"Hmmmm soo sad God protect our children."

@Scanty Flick wrote:

"My President Kane Nana Francis."

@Promisebodza wrote:

"Rest well sis."

@Don Crucial Howard wrote:

"Sorry baby girl."

@Taadi Blacko wrote:

"Hmmm😭."

@Jeremina wrote:

"In my case, I think Ghanaian parents shld accept and get to know their children's partners more.😫😫 My mum used to invite my guy over for lunch."

@Hajirah Osman wrote:

"Hmmmm very sad."

@atiahsusana977 wrote:

"Amen."

KNUST students sing Black Sherif's song for Joana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students of KNUST have yet to come to terms with the pain of losing their beloved schoolmate, Joana Deladem Yabani.

At a recently held event, the students sang a popular Ghanaian song for Joana who passed away after she allegedly engaged in an altercation with her partner.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the post.

