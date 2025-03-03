On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the KNUST authorities found the body of a student near the school's centre for disability

The President of the university's Student Representative Council Francis Nana Kane promised to ensure that justice is served

Francis Nana Kane told students at a gathering that some information had been retrieved to help with investigation and prosecution

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) community has been mourning since the death of a student, Joana Deladem Yabani.

The President of the Student Representative Council (SRC), Francis Nana Kane in a speech promised that his administration will ensure justice is not denied in this case.

He was speaking at a service held by the Student Chaplaincy Council (SCC) of the university to begin its weeklong celebration.

The SCC KNUST is the mother body of all Christian groups on campus KNUST

According to a post by @knustgazette, on X, the 64th KNUST SRC President confirmed the review of the retrieved CCTV footage.

"After careful investigation and review of CCTV footage, I am relieved to inform you that the culprit responsible for this heinous act has been apprehended.”

“Justice will take its course, and we will ensure that no effort is spared in holding those responsible accountable,” he added.

Francis Nana Kane quoted a Bible scripture to support his insistence on justice and promised to do his best to ensure the issue was not swept under the carpet.

“As Proverbs 21:15 says, ‘When Justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.’ Justice will prevail, and our fallen colleague will not be forgotten"

Netizens demand CCTV footage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @knustgazette on X. Read them below:

@StevePalmer said:

"Masa drop the footage and make we all see."

@knustgazette responded:

"When it becomes available, you will see it here first."

@SimpsonEmmanu18 wrote:

"I don't think it should be made available publicly. It would further traumatize the parents and family."

@EmilyHalle51570 said:

"Justice justice justice ⚖️ All eyes 👀 on you ....... 🚶🏾."

@Mr_Gidiglo asked:

"Where the CCTV dey?"

KNUST students sing Black Sherif's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students of KNUST sang a popular Ghanaian song by Black Sherif at an event in honour of Joana Yabani.

The deceased student allegedly passed away after she allegedly engaged in an altercation with her partner.

Social media users who watched the video shared heartbreaking messages and expressed their sympathy to the bereaved.

Students and lecturers mourn deceased KNUST students

Meanwhile, students and lecturers of the Department of Theoretical and Applied Biology at KNUST wore black attires on Friday, February 28, 2025, to mourn the passing of Joana Deladem Yabani.

Until her demise, Joana Deladem Yabani was part of the Department of Theoretical and Applied Biology at KNUST.

Upon hearing the news, her lecturers and department mates sat in a hall and waited to be addressed by some authorities.

Many Ghanaians sympathised with the associates of the late Joana Deladem Yabani on social media.

