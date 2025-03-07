Ajagurajah has expressed pain over recent happenings under the reign of President Mahama

He said that despite Mahama holding meetings with the clergy, spiritualists, including himself, have been sidelined

Social media users who reacted to the video have expressed unhappiness meted out to the outspoken man of God's treatment

Leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Kwabena Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, has expressed his displeasure amid recent happenings since John Mahama assumed office as President.

This comes after he took to Instagram to lament that the Mahama administration has sidelined and failed to recognise the role spiritualists play in the country.

Ajagurajah laments being sidelined by Mahama during his meetings with the clergy. Photo credit: Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook

In a video that has since gone viral, Ajagurajah, who seemed displeased, lamented that neither he nor any spiritualist was invited to any of the meetings President Mahama held with clergy in.

"We shall see in the future. I say this everyday we are all living in Ghana. When I wake up I will pray for my church members. I know that Ghana some pastors are respect that others, I have no problem, for us people do not regard us men of God.

He complained that the perception many people have about spiritualists in the country is wrong.

Ajagurajah further bemoaned that many of the politicians who openly show their disdain for spiritualists seek their services and support in private. He, therefore was surprised that no spiritualist was invited to attend any of the programmes Mahama had with the clergy.

"This is the third time that President Mahama has invited men of God to pray for him. For us spiritualists, not even one person received an invitation to be at the event because we walk barefooted. As spiritualists, we have nothing to say. We all live in this country. Spirituality also plays a crucial role in improving things. I have been observing, and I decided not to speak. They invited the ones in suits to pray for them, but we, the ones who walk barefooted and often intercede for Ghanawere ignored because we don't wear suits, . At night, too, then they reach out to us for help."

Ajagurajah says he has been neglected as a spiritualist since the administration came into power. Photo credit: @Ajagurajah Movement/Facebook

"If you have invited Christian pastors, why don't you find a day to invite spiritualists. Let us be truthful to ourselves, be careful with what you are doing because we all prayed. Now our members know you have no regard for us," he said, looking angry.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had raked in 300 likes and three comments, was captioned

"You won’t understand my pain!!! Yoooo," the caption read.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ajagurajah's rant online

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by Ajagurajah.

cein. West stated:

"I still wonder why people still don't respect sunsum sore."

oman_hene20 commented:

"You’ve shaped some of our lives, we are forever grateful."

Ivyga18 indicated:

"It is very bad."

