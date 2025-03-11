The Nkosuohene of Damasua in the Bono Region has funded the installation of CCTV in the entire community

This major security boost forms part of Nana Ayebiafo Jnana's seven-year development plan for his community

Social media users who saw videos showcasing what the leader has done for his people praised him for the great initiative

Nana Ayebiafo Jnana, the Nkosuohene of Dumasua in the Bono Region has installed CCTV on all the streets of his community to improve security.

The development chief installed the 126 ultra-modern CCTV cameras to prevent crime.

Nana Ayebiafo Jnana, a sub-chief in Damasua installs CCTV in the whole community. Photo credit: @NanaAyebiafoJnana/Facebook & @sikaofficial1/X

Source: UGC

This is the first time a sub-chief or any traditional ruler has spearheaded such a project in his community.

It is one of the many legacy projects Nana Ayebiafo Jnana has overseen in the rural community to gradually transform it into an upscale township.

A video on X, showcased the surveillance room where televisions have been mounted with the relevant personnel tracking potential criminal activities.

A gentleman showed a police officer which parts of the community they were looking at on the screen. He also showed the police officer how to listen to audio if the need arose.

Nana Ayebiafo Jnana is the Development Chief of Damasua in the Bono Region. Photo credit: @NanaAyebiafoJnana

Source: Facebook

“It is not only for viewing. If you want to listen to conversations, you have to circle in on the people and then you can hear what they are saying.”

Watch the video below:

Damasua sub-chief applauded for CCTV installation

Several social media users who watched the video praised the Development chief of Damasua for his foresight and investment in his village.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@ocpb_ said:

"Imagine other chiefs joining this trend."

@DisDev01 wrote:

"If the squad calls some chiefs out Rydee aa the TL go turn bloody."

@adusei_kenneth_ said:

"Them go talk say ibi Bawumia wey implement am."

@evils_only wrote:

"Something like this should be done in the whole of Ghana, especially Accra."

@ananse__kwaku said:

"In Ghana CCTV is useless. It is not monitored 24 hours to prevent crimes instead, it is left unchecked and it is only checked after an incident has happened."

@alfreddodou wrote:

"The idea and innovation are good, but this should go to the city and nearby towns where there is more activity and petty crime."

@Ayeduase_Yesu said:

"A single person? No, this man needs national attention. A person like this has to be a Minister, Proper one piawww."

@nana_amprofi wrote:

"This is a typical example of “brighten the corner where you are”

@profdublyn_zee said:

"It’s a good initiative and a helpful tool to keep our communities safe. I hope it complies with the laws that protect privacy and confidentiality so CCTV cameras are not placed at certain locations which aren’t appropriate and unlawful."

Chief installs free WiFi for his community

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ayebiafo Jnana installed WiFi in the Damasua community and gave free access to all in the village.

A viral video showed the people of Damasua enjoying free WiFi in their homes and on the streets.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and hailed the chief in the comments section of the video.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh