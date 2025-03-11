Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, minority speaker, has impressed many with his in-depth knowledge of fashion and styling

The MP for Effutu constituency educated Honourable Emmanuel Bedzrah on men's fashion after he commented on his outfit

Some social media users have commented on Afenyo-Markin's video that has gone viral on TikTok

The member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has been tagged as one of the most fashionable politicians in Ghana.

In a recent video, the minority leader educated Honourable Emmanuel Bedzrah on how to dress like a gentleman after he commented on his outfit.

Afenyo-Markin looks elegant in a stylish Cubavera shirt. Photo credit: @osahenalexafenyomarkin.

Source: Instagram

Afenyo-Markin was criticised for being too casual for parliamentary business, but he insisted that it was a highly respected gentleman’s wear.

The minority leader emphasized that for many years, many affluent people.

“With respect, Mr. Speaker. This is Cubavera. When we were young, they called it ‘akrachi fuor shirt’, the gentleman's shirt.

"Sometimes, we should not use some form of ignorance to say things that we don't know. How do you say it on record that Cubavera is a shirt that when one wears it amounts to improper dressing and it's not parliamentary?".

“The last time someone attempted to say Cubavera is a pyjamas and Speaker corrected him. This is a gentleman’s shirt. Very unique."

Afenyo Markin rocks a stylish shirt

Some social media users have commented on Afenyo Markin's dapper look in Parliament on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Khing stated:

"A whole constituency voted for a man just to go and be checking people’s dress 😂😂😂."

DESPARADOS stated:

"IF you wear gabardine from childhood, Adjoa Yankee in your youth and nylon as an adult till you become an MP how will you know Gubavella as being mentioned/"

Confi stated:

"You see Afenyo, he is talking about.the designer, and the man is talking about the style- hiding behind words to befuddle their followers- NPP and thier arrogance."

The lady chemist stated:

"Herrr as old as you are this is how you interpret what's going on here because of party affiliate."

Tillybae ❤️❤️❤️ stated:

"See the ndc mp shirt he's wearing and he left his own to tell someone to dress well 😂."

Odo_Lizzy stated:

"Ndc has no sense of fashion 👍this is gentleman dress 💯❤️."

PS POUNDS stated:

"Go and work for Ghanaians, and you debating on how one dresses, ndc is not serious."

landlord stated:

"NDC is a weapon formed against Ghana in disguise."

DADEAKO stated:

"Look at someone wearing tapolee 😁 condemning cubaveras shirt."

The video of Afenyo Markin addressing the floor of parliament is below:

Afenyo-Markin rocks a stylish suit

Ghanaian politician Alexandar Afenyo-Markin donned a stylish suit and white shirt to address the floor of parliament.

He accessorised his look with a gold bracelet and complemented his look with black leather shoes.

Check out the photos below:

Afenyo Markin Joins choir performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghana's minority leader and MP for the Effutu seat, Afenyo Markin, has once again fueled an internet craze.

This follows a recent event in which the lawmaker, who is known for his theatrics even in Parliament, joined a choir.

Videos of his performance have been going viral online as Ghanaians express their opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh