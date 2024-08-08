The Nkɔsoɔhene for Dumasua, Nana Ayebiafo Jnana has shed more light on his plans and vision for his town and its people

Speaking to Oldboga TV, the Nkɔsoɔhene said he has a seven-year development plan to transform Dumasua into a modern city and a tourist destination

To achieve this, Nana Ayebiafo Jnana said he would need $5M to change the physical outlook of his town

Nana Ayebiafo Jnana, the Nkɔsoɔhene of Dumasua, a suburb of Sunyani in the Bono Region, is on course with his development agenda for his community.

The Nkɔsoɔhene, who has been hailed by many for his visionary leadership, has undertaken an audacious task aimed at transforming the physical landscape of Dumasua.

Dumasua Nkɔsoɔhene, Nana Ayebiafo Jnana outlines a 7-tear development plan for his community. Photo credit: Nana Ayebiafo Jnana/Facevook.

Nana Ayebiafo Jnana's effective leadership has put the spotlight on his community, with folks moving from far and near to witness the total transformation of Dumasua.

With his resources and the support of some benevolent organisations, the Nkɔsoɔhene has spearheaded the paving of roads and streets across Dumasua, as part of his seven-year development plan for his town.

Nana Ayebiafo Jnana has also overseen the construction of a two-storey state-of-the-art police station to enhance security as well as a 2,000-seat capacity social centre, which has been fitted with modern equipment and internet connectivity.

The Nkɔsoɔhene outline other plans

Speaking to Oldboga TV, in an by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ayebiafo Jnana outlined his vision for Dumasua.

He said plans are far advanced for the construction of a community ICT and library to raise the standard of education and also build the human capital of Dumasua.

The Nkɔsoɔhene also disclosed plans to provide vocational skills training for the youth in his community.

"For this seven-year development plan, I need only $5M to complete all the things I have outlined," he said.

Nana Ayebiafo Jnana therefore called for support from sons and daughters of Dumasua and benevolent organisations to help him realise his vision for his town.

