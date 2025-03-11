Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has made her first court appearance in the theft case involving two of her house helps.

The house helps, then 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei reportedly stole over $1 million in cash and other valuables from the politician.

The two, together with some accomplices were arrested and have been in court since 2023 facing charges of allegedly stealing vast sums of money and other items from the former minister and her husband.

Cecilia Dapaah recently made her first appearance in court to testify. She noted that the accused persons stole valuable items she had accumulated over three decades.

Giving a breakdown of the items stolen, she said her house helps stole $761,000, the equivalent of GH¢11 million from her storage room.

For the first time since the trial began, Mrs Dapaah took to the witness box on Tuesday, March 11, and detailed how her jewellery, valued at $53,000, was stolen by the accused individuals.

She told the Accra High Court that the accused individuals made off with a staggering $410,000, €300,000, and GHS350,000 (equivalent to approximately $30,000) from her storage room.

These sums were allegedly stolen over an unspecified period.

