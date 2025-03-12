A video of Ghanaian tour guide summoning famous YouTuber, Wode Maya has gone viral on social media

According to the young man, Wode Maya had dented his reputation by accusing him of duping tourists who visit the James Town community

Many netizens who came across the video on Facebook thronged the comment sections to share their views

Popular YouTuber Wode Maya has incurred the wrath of a Ghanaian tour guide after levelling allegations against him.

Wode Maya reportedly described the tour guide as a scammer, accusing him of duping tourists who visit James Town in Accra.

The famed YouTube content creator made the allegations while reacting to a viral video that captured the tour guide and a white travel vlogger touring the James Town community.

Following the allegations made by Wode Maya, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Maame Efua Houadjeto, and her deputy, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, visited James Town to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

When the GTA heads met with the tour guide, he denied the claims made against him by the YouTuber and used the opportunity to explain his side of the story.

Following the discussion with the GTA, the tour guide took further steps to clear his name, albeit through traditional means.

In a video circulating on social media, the man was seen in the middle of a river, summoning Wode Maya to the gods.

The Ghanaian tour guide looked visibly sad and angry as he sought justice from the river gods regarding the matter between him and Wode Maya.

"I'm standing between the sea and a river at James Town. Wode Maya, you called me a scammer? If I'm a scammer, I couldn't have survived in James Town. I've been doing this job for many years, and I've never scammed anyone before. I've never seized anyone's camera before, but you claimed I seized your camera. I leave you to this river," he said.

"If it's true that I've seized your camera or scammed anyone before, or taken money from anyone for a project I didn't do, this river should deal with me. But if it's not true, then I leave you to God," he added while shedding tears.

Netizens react to the tour guide's video

Below are some comments in reaction to the tour guide's video.

@Abu Tanko said:

"Masa masa masa we all watched the video oooh how can you build a wooden structure using 8 years why bro."

@Favourite Son also said:

"Masa there is no power in korle and you are a scammer everyone in James town knows ur takashi behavior."

@Quodwo Andoh Brew commented:

"The gods are no longer in this filthy river."

Wode Maya sleeps on rocks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy embarked on a trip to Grenada and their beautiful chemistry melted hearts.

While on the vacation trip, Wode Maya was captured in a viral photo sleeping on rocks close to a waterfall.

The couple shared a lovely moment on their vacation and flooded their social media pages with beautiful photos.

