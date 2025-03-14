Efya Dragon has triggered reactions online after she decided to react to Kofi Adoma's press conference

She sent her sympathies to Kofi Adoma in his difficult moment, adding that she could understand the pain the broadcaster was going through

Many Ghanaians who saw the video have consoled the embattled broadcaster on his ordeal

Ghanaian TikTok star and former Date Rush contestant Efya Dragon has sent her heartfelt sympathies to Kofi Adoma.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Efya Dragon, who appeared very energetic, said she was enveloped in sorrow after watching the press conference by Kofi Adoma.

Efya Dragon sympathises with Kofi Adoma in a touching video. Photo credit: @efyadragon/TikTok, @Kofi TV/Facebook

Efya Dragon said that, based on her recent experience, she could perfectly understand the ordeal Kofi Adoma was going through.

"It is people like me who truly understand Kofi Adoma in his situation even better that his wife. If I had been listening to him four years ago, I would not have attached any importance to the things he said. However, based on the things I have experienced in the past year, I am so sad. Life is full of uncertainties. Sometimes, it does not matter if you are well to do; an unfortunate incident can befall you, and you end up being miserable in life."

She said the unfortunate incident that had befallen Kofi Adoma validates the point that not everything is about money, as the unthinkable could happen to anyone at any point.

"Kofi Adoma has made me sad. How I wish we could foretell what will happen tomorrow so we can plan adequately, but it is rather unfortunate that tomorrow is not even promised. Unfortunately, Kofi Adoma looks unrecognizable, he now even looks old. I am so sad.

This is the first time the Efya Dragon has posted a video on TikTok since January, when it was reported that she was sick.

Efya Dragon post for the first time in montns to console Kofi Adoma. Photo credit: @Sammy Kay/YouTube

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 70,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console Kofi Adoma

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed their support for Kofi Adoma. Others also expressed delight to see Efya Dragon looking healthy.

Zack reacted:

"Such a humble soul, what could he have done to anyone to deserve this? We are not safe in this country."

Ing. Samuel wrote:

"Those people attend church Oo and they are waiting for the return of Jesus Christ. Dirty minded nkoaaa. May the Lord protect him."

Ritchie Blaq stated:

"The whole KOFI Adoma who always broadcast with smiling and laughing, today he is talking with teardrops."

Abena berry ( krobo Dede)

"Sis pls how is ur health now i hope by the grace of almighty Yahweh everything is fine."

Official_Aaron stated:

"Am so happy seeing you healthier.. Efya dragon... Glory to God."

Nuhu Mohammed added:

"How are you dear sis, hw is the condition now. I thank God u can now speak louder. May the Almighty Allah heal you dear"

Kofi Adoma's wife slams Dormaahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adoma's wife did not hide her displeasure as she spoke at a press conference.

Miracle Adoma called out the Dormaahene regarding the health of her husband.

She lamented that care and empathy were important in instances like this, apart from the financial aspect.

