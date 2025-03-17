Some KNUST students have been apprehended by the police following an alleged attack on international students

Although the details of the attack were not disclosed, investigations were carried out and two Katanga Hall students arrested

Netizens who saw the post were unhappy with the young men and criticised them in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service, reports indicate.

The arrest was initiated by school authorities after some Katanga Hall residents attacked and manhandled some international students on campus.

KNUST students arrested for allegedly manhandling international students. Image source: VokLive

Source: Twitter

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, it was reported that some KUNST international students had been attacked by some students of Katanga Hall.

The details of the incident were not disclosed, however, it was reported that school authorities were investigating the matter.

According to an X post on Thevokofficial, the Vice Chancellor of KNUST held an emergency meeting to address the assault on some international students by some members of Katanga Hall.

"The incident is under investigation, and management pledged to take punitive measures," the X post added.

See the post below:

After the investigations, it was reported that the two students had been arrested in connection with the assault. Further reports indicate that they will either be dismissed or rusticated.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to KNUST students' arrest

Netizens who saw the post about the KNUST students' arrest expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many were unhappy with the alleged attacks on international students.

@KwasiRymmes wrote:

"The two guys in the third frame. Lol they have girlfriends in the school too oo. Ladies, you see the boys you are dating?"

@Decritical55 wrote:

"Emergency coz ebi “international students?"

@Kuborlorboy wrote:

"Them take dash them kora. Don't do this you say you'll do, shott paa."

@dr_Salifu77 wrote:

"How come uni students behave like this?"

@eghandoes wrote:

"Katanga fuo de3 gyimie sei aa mmoa you can never be Conti no matter what."

@DeryElijah_ wrote:

"With the just reinstated SRC week celebration and the recent dubious happening, I’m afraid for the longevity of SRC week celebration."

@Inthetrends_ wrote:

"Kat and bad name de3 4&5 oo ei. The fooling be too much."

@_bKofi___ wrote:

"Yah..! We know we’re in difficult times… but trust me, KATANGA will bounce back stronger…!! WE REST NOT…!!!"

KNUST student arrested for killing lover

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Tuffour, a KNUST student who killed his girlfriend on campus has been arrested for killing his girlfriend on campus. Hours after KNUST announced Yabani's passing, the police opened investigations and swiftly arrested Tuffour.

A statement released by the police on the evening of Thursday, February 27, 2025, indicated that the suspect, Daniel Tuffuor, had been arrested as investigations into Yabani's death continue.

Netizens who saw the post about the young man's arrest expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some criticised the young man, others called him over the incident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh