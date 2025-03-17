Deaconess Emelia Amponsah Marfo died in 2024 and her family and friends commemorated the first year of her demise

A video showed the beautiful house where her mortal remains were laid to rest when her family visited her tombstone

Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment section to share varied opinions on the burial place of the woman

A wealthy Ghanaian businessman put up a beautiful structure as his wife’s final resting place and this has got many people talking.

The owner of all VIP buses with the inscription “Yesu Dea” built the house painted all-white for the remains of his dead wife.

In a video on Instagram, Yaw Amponsah Marfo popularly called Agya Wiase went with family and friends to unveil his wife’s tombstone and commemorate one year anniversary after she passed away.

Agya Wiase’s wife was called Deaconess Emelia Amponsah Marfo. Agya Wiase came to Ankaase in the Ashanti Region where his wife was laid to rest.

The house was a huge compound with tiles everywhere on the floor. Aside from the main house there was the plush building painted all-white with a porch in front of it and a gate.

The tiles were black and white to coordinate with the colour of the building. When they opened the door there was a kente cloth covering the tombstone.

The family and friends present came with wreaths and prayed for the departed soul. They also laid several wreaths.

Some of the wreaths were from Agya Wiase to his wife, his children, church members and other groups the deceased belonged to when she was alive. A pastor who was present prayed over the tombstone.

Agya Wiase was wearing a black cloth. A few others wore black fabrics too but many of those present were in a black and white cloth with the picture of the deceased in it.

Netizens comment on luxurious burial place

Loviascollections said:

“Please I want to know if they buried her in the hall or bedroom or kitchen and one more thing if they need a maid for her I'm here wai 😩😩😩eiii full house paaaaa😢😢.”

Abyna_odi wrote:

“Awww God bless me with money.”

Classy_tips_gh said:

“Dear Mum💔 wherever your Spirit is Keep guiding us ✨ When the time is right I will visit you 💞 and make your resting place also beautiful.”

Jeffs_clothing1 wrote:

“He really Honoured his Wife ...🔥❤️❤️🙌...RIP.”

Maamesika_yeboah said:

“A full house for the dead while the living we are here… wow 😮 God 😫😫😫.”

Ohemaa_boatemah wrote:

“Where she is resting, indeed she will really rest in peace, God punish poverty.”

Domikayconceptz said:

“I thought it was someone's house ooh, it's very Cute, not knowing is for grave wow, God bless me too Chai money good, 🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️ I tap into this man's greatness.”

Smith_mccall_ asked:

“So this one like this, they buried her in the hall or bedroom?”

Rev Anthony Boakye's luxurious final resting place

YEN.com.gh reported that a video surfaced online showing the final resting place of Rev Anthony Boakye.

The video showed a beautifully built and decorated house designated for the popular man of God's burial.

His funeral was seen as one of the biggest in Ghana as there were several people in attendance.

