Anas Aremeyaw Anas' lawyer has stated that there is an opportunity for his client to get five times the amount awarded to him in damages

In an interview, Selasi Evans Adika disclosed that the camp of Anas was still assessing whether to pursue the matter or not

He added that a motion had been filed by the camp of Kennedy Agyapong in the wake of a lawsuit

It has been disclosed that there is a possibility that investigative journalist Anas Aremyaw Anas could obtain more money beyond the current amount awarded in a legal judgment in his lawsuit against former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

This new twist was disclosed by Selasi Evans Adika, one of the lawyers for Anas.

The lawyer of Anas talks about push for review on the money awarded to his client. Photo credit: @Anas Aremyaw Anas/Facebook, @Manasseh Azure/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Selasi Evans Adika explained that there is a component of the law that affords his client the opportunity to get five times the money awarded to him as damages for winning the defamation lawsuit.

He confessed that initially, the plan was to pursue the matter to ensure that the damages awarded against Kennedy Agyapong could increase to 90 million however that move has been put on hold due to the motion filed by the lawyers of the former MP.

"There is a component that we wanted to multiply the $18 million by five so it reaches 90 million. That was the plan because the law allows us to do that. That is why we waited on coming out regarding the finding of culpability on Thursday. So today when we went to court, a few things happened and we ended up leaving it alone. They filed certain motions hence we would have to take our time and know the outcomes before we decide on whether to go back and pursue what we decided."

"At this point the next thing to happen is that there is going to be a judgement. The court will have to put a seal on it. That would take a few days and after that, I believe there is a five-day rule within which they can file that motion. Depending on how that motion goes we may get a chance to attempt to get our times five of that motion. Hypothetically even if they reduce to ten, we still have the opportunity to go for the times fives", he said in the interview.

Anas' wins defamation suit against Anas Aremyaw Anas against Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: @Anas Aremyaw Anas/Facebook

Source: UGC

Kennedy Agyapong offered to pay $10k

Selasi Evans Adika also disclosed that there both parties involved in the lawsuit first went to the settlement conference.

He explained that although Anas Aremyaw Anas was against the move, he was willing to cut down on his financial demands however Kennedy Agyapong on his part offered to pay only $10,000 equivalent to GH¢150,000 so the case does not go to trial.

The arbitrator ruled the matter be heard in court to enable both parties to argue their case.

Watch the video below:

Anas comments on a lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh Anas Aremeyaw Anas issued a statement detailing what transpired in court.

He indicated the lawsuit was based on Kennedy Agyapong's comments in relation to his BBC documentary which focused on the rot at the GFA.

Anas lamented how a similar suit in Ghana was dismissed by an Accra High Court by its presiding judge, Justice Eric Baah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh