A Ghanaian pastor has reacted to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's eye injury and suggested a remedy to his family

She noted that Kofi's predicament was a spiritual attack and needed to be tackled spiritually through prayer

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with Kofi, while others criticised the pastor

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian preacher has advised Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his family to seek spiritual help over his eye injury.

The woman in a video noted that Kofi's shooting incident was a spiritual attack and no physical remedy could resolve the matter.

Ghanaian pastor speaks on Kofi Adoma's eye injury. Image source: Kofi Adoma

Source: Youtube

"I've said it before if we don't raise prayer for that guy, he will never see again," she said while commenting on the issue on radio.

Kofi Adoma shot in the eye

In December 2024, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani was accidentally shot in the eye when he went to Dormaa to cover the Kwafie festival.

The incident has left him severely injured in the eye. He was sent to Dubai for treatment, however, he returned to Ghana on March 13, 2025, and held a press conference to address matters relating to his shooting incident.

While he expressed his disappointment in the people of Dormaa and their chief over their handling of the case, he commended his wife for standing by him during these trying times.

Kofi Adoma and wife addressing the press. Image source: Kofi TV

Source: Facebook

Kofi Adoma's press conference has drawn various reactions from Ghanaians, with many sympathising with him and others giving remedies to the situation.

Woman of God speaks on Kofi's eye accident

Speaking during the radio show, the woman of God stated Kofi was shot in the spiritual realm and it manifested through the gunman at the festival. She thus advised Kofi's wife to take the matter seriously.

"She should pray seriously and things will get better. Kofi will see again," she said in the now-viral post.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian pastor's comment

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section, with many sympathising with Kofi Adoma and his family.

@user4692990567377 wrote:

"In three months his eyes will be ok."

@SHEKINAH BUILDING & CONST wrote:

"As for Me I suspect Kofi's former ewe wife 🤔. Because they separated on a very bitter note."

@Gemstone_Ernest_Libra wrote:

"Unless he confess to those he deliberately hurt or dubbed. Some died in the process. But his pride will send him to the grave."

@Ernest K Danso wrote;

"Woboa is planning from dormaa dikro."

@Richard Ntim wrote:

"Settings."

@Rock wrote:

"His wife is missing the whole point,Before social media we had ways of handling issues.May God help him."

@Nana Akua Aboagyewah Sarah wrote:

"God bless you mama."

@Bernice Nartey wrote:

"Nothing just happened. Even the bible says ,He Reveals To Redeem. God is God."

@Mahama wrote:

"Don't try to take it away from Dormaa hene. Dormaa hene is to blame."

@oseivida06 wrote:

"Infact mummy you are indeed woman of God. few will understand me."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh