An interracial couple expressed their joy in a video after giving birth to a bouncy baby boy in Germany.

The woman is a Ghanaian lady who is married to a white man from Germany.

Ghanaian woman and her white husband bond with their baby. Photo credit: @yaa_the_traveller

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Yaa and her husband were taking a walk with their newborn when they captured the moment and shared it online.

Yaa’s husband who many call Kofi on social media spoke Twi with a heavy accent and announced that his child was in. He was pushing the stroller in which the baby was.

“Family members my baby is here. Yaa got pregnant and we now have a child. Now call me Dada Kofi. I am excited.”

Kofi said all this with a wide smile on his face.

Meanwhile, Yaa was behind the camera recording Kofi and his child. She kept cheering him on and at one point told him that fatherhood looked good on him.

Yaa and her white husband Kofi delight as they welcome their baby. Photo credit: @yaa_the_traveller

Source: TikTok

Even though her face did not show in the video, Yaa could be heard laughing heartily. An earlier video showed Yaa at the hospital with the baby after she delivered.

The new mum could not stop stirring at her child as he lay on her. In a much earlier post, the couple had announced that they were expecting a boy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate interracial couple on childbirth

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @yaaa_the_traveller on TikTok. Read them below:

Wanga said:

“I'm praying that one day me too God will answer my prayers🙏🙏🙏.”

EfyaNhyiraSikapa_1 wrote:

“Dada kofi ne Mama Yaa nie ooooo……Online aunties and uncles fo) nso w) ha wai🤗🤗🤗.”

Lasky said:

“That one no concern me make no one use android like my comment.”

Jay Love wrote:

“I smiled when he said "m'aniagye". The excitement is all over him.”

Osikajenny said:

“Abusuafoɔ me ba aba ooo me ba abaa.”

Queen Esther 1 wrote:

“I Love this guy, congratulations to you both ❤️❤️❤️.”

ASEDA1+3💞💕 said:

“Dada Kofi congratulations ✌️🥰🙏💯.”

Sarpongdivine wrote:

“The joy u get when your wife and the baby are in good condition my Brother hmmmmmm only God knows😂😂😂😂.”

Coach debby said:

“I don't know why, but any time I see you guys I'll just be smiling, I feel happy whenever I see you guys 🥰🥰 congratulations 👏👏.”

Lorien Bryden wrote:

“Dada Kofi the traveller 😂😂 this Man is now more than a Ghanaian 😂.”

Source: YEN.com.gh