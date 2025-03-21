Kevin Taylor in a video criticised Adwoa Safo's recent rants and expose of the corruption that went on when the NPP was in power

The broadcast journalist has questioned why the former MP for Dome-Kwabenya did not speak up when the NPP was governing the nation

He alleged that Adwoa Safo's rants were an attempt to whitewash the image of former Vice-President Bawumia and obtain the opportunity to be her running mate

Broadcast journalist Kevin Taylor has criticized former Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo over her recent allegations of corruption in the school feeding program during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

He accused her of making these claims for political gain and questioned her credibility.

Adwoa Safo, who served as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, said the program was mismanaged and funds were not properly accounted for.

She claimed that when she tried to audit the scheme, some officials, including the late National Coordinator Gertrude Quashigah, ignored her calls and used political connections to avoid scrutiny.

Kevin Taylor condemned her for mentioning Quashigah, saying it was unfair to bring up allegations against someone who is no longer alive to defend themselves.

He also questioned why Safo remained silent about these issues when the NPP was in power. He suggested that she was now speaking out to align herself with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Adwoa Safo has defended Bawumia and rejected claims that he should be blamed for the NPP’s poor performance in the election. Kevin Taylor alleged that she was positioning herself as a possible running mate for Bawumia.

In addition to the school feeding claims, she also spoke about her absence during the 2022 Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) vote. She said she did not participate because she believed the policy would not help Ghanaians.

However, her explanation has raised doubts, as many recall reports of a masked woman taking her seat during the vote.

At the time, the NPP was accused of bringing in an imposter to secure the needed votes due to its slim majority in Parliament.

Kevin Taylor's allegations against Safo cause stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kofi Thompson said:

"One thing I won't believe is that Adjoa has not taken 1gh from the ordinary Ghanaian😏. She's fighting to redeem her damage personality."

kafui said:

"Exactly I was saying she is not telling the truth, why the sudden interview."

aidehbqtr7k said:

"Dear youth, pls let's fight against corrupt leaders, politicians, chiefs, mothers, fathers, employers, co-workers, and security officers with the truth. I tell you if we fail Ghana will be desolate."

Evans Gyamfi commented:

"She wants to vindicate her self."

Adwoa Safo called to order by the NPP

Adwoa Safo's rants have not sat well with her party the NPP and they have issued a statement calling her to order.

YEN.com.gh reported that the former Dome-Kwabenya MP has been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee.

The party stated that the actions of Adwoa Safo went against the party's rules.

