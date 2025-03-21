Ghanaian politician John Dumelo and his wife Gifty Dumelo looked adorable together in a trending photo

The gorgeous lawyer turned heads with her classy corseted outfit and hairstyle at a memorable family event

John Dumelo and his wife's tailored-to-fit outfits attracted positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian politician and award-winning actor John Dumelo and his elegant wife, Gifty Dumelo recently collaborated with renowned fashion designers to create striking white ensembles for their latest photoshoot.

The celebrity couple donned stylish outfits during a significant occasion: the Thanksgiving service for the minister's father, following an emotionally resonant burial ceremony that honoured his life and legacy.

John Dumelo and his wife Gifty rock white outfits to his father's Thanksgiving service. Photo credit: @impeccable_sena.

The deputy minister for Food and Agriculture looked dapper in a tailored white long-sleeve kaftan that featured a unique neckline, accentuating his warm skin tone and adding an air of sophistication to his appearance.

Gifty Dumelo, a prominent lawyer and businesswoman, showcased her chic fashion sense in a stunning white long-sleeve corseted gown. The graceful gown elegantly enveloped her figure without showing skin, exuding a refined yet alluring style.

Mrs Dumelo chose to forego her usual turbans, allowing her long, lustrous hair to fall gracefully down her back, while she applied makeup that highlighted her features, complete with bold long eyelashes that framed her eyes beautifully.

As she posed for photographs, Gifty proudly displayed her sparkling wedding ring, symbolising her enduring love, alongside her sister, who turned heads in an enchanting corseted tulle dress that added a whimsical touch to the event.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Selassie Ibrahim made a statement at the same event in a classy white cotton belted dress, which emphasised her figure and refined taste.

Her signature short centre-parted curly hairstyle cascaded effortlessly around her shoulders, rounding out a collection of unforgettable looks that celebrated both heritage and contemporary elegance at this heartfelt family gathering.

Reactions to John and Gifty Dumelo's outfits

Some social media users have commented on John Dumelo and his wife's outfits for his late father's Thanksgiving service.

"Correct song and lovely pictures😍😍."

"Absolutely full of grace 🙌👌🙏."

"Too much beauty 😍😍."

"Absolutely stunning those sisters 😍❤️🤗."

"Lovely 😍."

"Mej3tugb3 ntor❤️❤️. Nice dress."

"We are voltarians for a big reason ☺️❤️."

"Everybody is serving in this family 😍😍."

