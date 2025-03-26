A video of a Ghanaian man in the UK celebrating the Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye has gone viral

He disclosed that he too used to work as a dishwasher in the UK and has been inspired by the story of Richard Armah Quaye to return to his old job

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the man's reaction

A young Ghanaian man currently in the UK has sent social media into a frenzy after he reacted to the recently organised 40th birthday party by business mogul, Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

The young man who currently works as a nurse in the UK recalled fond memories of his time as a dishwasher there.

He opened up about how tedious working as a dishwasher was as he delved deep into his daily work routine.

"Bro, I feel I made a mistake, when I relocated abroad, my first job was working as a kitchen porter. I could wash about 5,000 plates a day."

The young man confessed he never knew his previous job was lucrative.

"Richard Nii Armah Quaye has done this job, been able to save, start a business and now owns a private jet at the age of 40 years. Chairman I salute you, it is not easy," he said with a smile.

He opened up on plans to return to his old job after hearing of the success story of the Founder of Bills Micro Credit.

Humble beginning of Richard Quaye

Richard Quaye, in an interview with renowned broadcaster and EIB Network CEO Bola Ray, opened up about his rags-to-riches story, recounting his time in the UK when he worked as a dishwasher.

According to him, he used to work at a restaurant when he was abroad and could wash about 5,000 dishes per shift.

"I was kitchen porter (dishwasher). I washed as many as about 5,000 dishes a day," he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1,000 likes and 82 comments.

Reactions to the confessions of ex-dishwasher

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions. Some people criticized the young man for questioning Richard Quaye’s credibility when he said he used to be a dishwasher.

Riel Phace commented:

"Senior, if I were u, I pay attention to his video a second time."

Baron stated:

"Mmm jobs I do for UK here mmm all the money I make returns back to the government."

Kelly Jnr wrote

"One u need to understand is that there are opportunities around but you always want to know becoming successful does matter the kinda work u do."

Mike 10 added:

"Am also a kitchen porter I started it in Italy and now in Germany masa I don’t even have 10,000 mpo."

Lemonina reacted:

"That is your mindset if you work for others. But if you have a Billionaire mindset it doesn’t matter your beginnings or the work u do despite your degrees. That is how God works. Follow your steps."

Richard Quaye's Bugatti Chiron lands in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Quaye's Bugatti Chiron landed in Ghana a few days after he announced its purchase on social media.

The businessman was swarmed by media personnel as he stormed the Tema port to clear the expensive car and take it home for the first time.

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to congratulate Nii-Armah Quaye on being the latest high-profile figure to purchase a Bugatti Chiron.

