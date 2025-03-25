Adum PZ Fire: Dr Bawumia's Supporters Clash With Ralph St Williams During Market Visit In Kumasi
- Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's supporters, in a video, clashed with social media activist Ralph St Williams during a visit to the Adum PZ market
- The supporters confronted Ralph St Williams for allegedly taking photos of Dr Bawumia for malicious purposes during his visit to the market
- Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the affected traders of the Adum PZ market fire to donate GH₵200k and bags of cement
Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's supporters clashed with social media activist Ralph St Williams during a visit to the Adum PZ market in the Ashanti Region.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the social media activist was engaged in a heated altercation with some supporters of the 2024 presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who were at the market.
The NPP supporters confronted Ralph St Williams for allegedly taking photos of the former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's visit to the Kumasi market fire scene for malicious purposes.
Some personnel from the Ghana Police Service intervened in the scuffle to save the social media activist from the angry supporters.
Below is the video of Dr Bawumia's supporters clashing with Ralph St Williams at the Adum PZ market:
Source: YEN.com.gh
