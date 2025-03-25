Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's supporters, in a video, clashed with social media activist Ralph St Williams during a visit to the Adum PZ market

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's supporters clashed with social media activist Ralph St Williams during a visit to the Adum PZ market in the Ashanti Region.

Adum PZ Fire: Dr Bawumia's Supporters Clash With Ralph St Williams During Market Visit In Kumasi

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the social media activist was engaged in a heated altercation with some supporters of the 2024 presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who were at the market.

The NPP supporters confronted Ralph St Williams for allegedly taking photos of the former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's visit to the Kumasi market fire scene for malicious purposes.

Some personnel from the Ghana Police Service intervened in the scuffle to save the social media activist from the angry supporters.

Below is the video of Dr Bawumia's supporters clashing with Ralph St Williams at the Adum PZ market:

