Chairman Wontumi recently travelled to the UK and returned to his humble beginnings in Croydon, South London

The renowned businessman and politician, in a social media post, was spotted taking photos with some Ghanaians in the UK

The photos of Chairman Wontumi's recent trip to the UK triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi returned to his humble beginnings during a recent trip to the UK.

In recent TikTok photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the famous politician was spotted on the streets of Croydon, New Addington in South London, a place where he lived and worked as a cleaner for many years before his rise to prominence as a prominent businessman in Ghana.

Chairman Wontumi, sporting a sky blue tracksuit with a jacket encountered some individuals from the Ghanaian community living in the UK and posed for photos with them on the street during his recent trip.

It appeared the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had travelled to the UK for relaxation and to reconnect with his past after his party suffered a massive defeat during the 2024 general elections, which ended their eight-year governance of Ghana.

The trip also provided Chairman Wontumi with the perfect opportunity to refocus on his future endeavours.

The businessman recently declared his intention to contest the NPP's national chairman position and secure his party's return to power with a win over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 general elections.

Chairman Wontumi's UK trip stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Chairman Wontumi's return trip to the UK below:

Zkay commented:

"JDM and his family stay here in Ghana. Why are Jack Toronto and his colleagues staying abroad and they will come and claim they love Ghana and want to move it forward 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

felix69474 said:

"But he said Ghana is better than the UK so why is he there 😂😂😂?"

Popo_Eddy commented:

"The same people will tell you to stay in Ghana. You can make it."

MIZ ASIBI said:

"So people will have to believe every post, Wontumi a cleaner?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

lamkwame commented:

"With all the money he has, look at his dressing."

latifamayee said:

"What is wrong if he travels outside? He was actively working while his party was in power. Now that they are in opposition, this is the time for him to do all the things he couldn't do previously."

