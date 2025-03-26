Rev Opambour Recounts Otumfuo's Prophecy About His Life, Video Drops
- A video of Ghanaian preacher Rev Ebenezer Opambour sharing a prophecy he received from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has surfaced on social media
- In the now-viral video, Opambour commended the Asantehene and stated that his comments impacted his life immensely
- Netizens who saw the video of Opambour speaking about Otumfuo expressed mixed reactions in the comments section
Popular Ghanaian preacher Rev Ebenezer Opambour has opened up about some encouraging words from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, which completely changed his life.
Opambour in a now-viral video noted that Otumfuo foresaw his future and told him about it years ago.
According to him, he encountered the Asantehene when he was still a young man. He claims that at the time, he sold rosaries, and the Asantehene attended a Catholic church near where he conducted his trade.
He encountered Otumfuo each time he needed a rosary and was asked to bring one. Opambour claims his encounters with Otumfuo were always memorable.
He noted that Otumfuo advised him and prophesied that he would be a great man during one of their encounters.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
