Efia Odo and Enioluwa have courted attention online after their recent moments in Ghana surfaced online

The Ghanaian impressed many as she tried teaching her Nigerian colleague a traditional Ghanaian dance

Enioluwa who appeared to enjoy the dance session a little too much ended up triggering many netizens

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo was recently spotted with Nigerian influencer and content creator Enioluwa.

Source: Facebook

Enioluwa was among the list of guests invited for Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday at Independence Square.

The business mogul reportedly splashed millions of dollars on the plush event which had Heads of State, royal leaders and musicians from across the continent present.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Enioluwa and Efia Odo were captured with her Nigerian colleague dancing to her trending TikTok soundbite.

The infectious TikTok soundbite composed by Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa has garnered significant traction online.

Efia Odo tried teaching Enioluwa some Adowa dance steps as they danced. It was a heartwarming moment as the socialites flaunted their loved-up bond.

Eni and Efia Odo's moments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians i reaction to Enioluwa and Efia Odo's latest moments dancing in Ghana.

Pascaline Believe said:

someone we are all crushing on small small,why what woman do woman ooh

🤍🖤Omofolashade🤍🖤 wrote:

Eni Aunty Iyabo is looking for you 😌…. Pricilla too said I should call you for her 😂😂

Bondy 🩺🦋 remarked:

Eni be careful ooo I thought only food you like 😂

Its me shared:

So rn Eni no want go Nigeria again errr

Nella Breezy noted:

Nigerians are you watching he will soon follow moses bliss n deacon famous footstep o🤭

Agradaa dances at funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had attended Nana Tornado's mother's funeral with her husband.

The traditionalist turned pastor was met with the traditional troupe billed to welcome and entertain the funeral's guests.

A video of Agradaa dancing while her husband held onto her bag and sprayed her with cash intrigued many netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh