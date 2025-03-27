Maame Ama Pratt, the press secretary of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has graduated with a master's degree

Maame Ama Pratt, the press secretary of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, has achieved another milestone in her professional and academic journey.

This comes after the vice president's press secretary graduated from the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) with a Master of Arts in Media Management.

Maame Ama's latest accomplishment is a testament to her hard work and dedication to education and personal growth.

In a Facebook post celebrating her graduation, Kwame Owusu Danso, Maame Ama's husband, expressed pride in his wife's remarkable achievement.

"Congratulations, babe. Proud of you, Maame Ama Pratt - Master of Arts in Media Management," he wrote.

Maame Ama Pratt, a media personality, was appointed as the press secretary of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang by President John Dramani Mahama.

Maame Ama Pratt was appointed press secretary to Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang. Photo credit: @Maame Ama Pratt/Facebook.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, who doubles as the presidential spokesperson, Maame Ama's appointment is expected to complement the competency of the vice president's office.

Maame Ama, who is the daughter of veteran Ghanaian journalist Kwesi Pratt Jr, has extensive experience in media and public relations.

Before her appointment, she worked as a broadcast journalist and General Manager at Pan African Television in Accra.

The vice president's press secretary holds a first degree from the University of Ghana and another postgraduate degree from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom.

Ghanaians congratulate Maame Ama Pratt

Ghanaians who came across the post made by Maame Ama Pratt's husband took to the comment section to congratulate her.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Naporow Michael said:

"Congratulations to you and your entire family. So proud of you Maame Ama."

@Amos Sawyer also said:

"Waooo...congratulations to my indefatigable Boss...the sky is your limit...May you have SPEED in all your endeavours...God bless you plenty plenty plenty plenty plenty... plenty..."

@Seidu Sahuud commented:

"Congratulations to her. May Thy Lord almighty bless her certificate and guide her through a strengthened role to yet more greater heights."

@Earl Christian also commented:

"Congratulations to Her Royal Media Highness."

@Dennis Y. Akoetey wrote|:

"Congratulations to the Queen. Shalom!"

Ghanaian journalist bags master’s degree from GIMPA

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian journalist, Harriet Nartey, warmed hearts online after she posted a photo of her graduation ceremony.

The PAN African TV journalist could not hide her excitement after she bagged a master’s degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Netizens who reacted to the post commended her for her determination to climb the academic ladder.

