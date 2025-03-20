“They Can Never Make the Budget Public”: Mahama and Sports Ministry Blasted!

A sports journalist doubts the Sports and Recreation Ministry will release the Black Stars' World Cup qualifiers budget

President John Mahama’s declaration to make national football teams' budgets public is viewed by some as political talk

Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, and now seeks to redeem themselves in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The highly anticipated FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the Black Stars are fast approaching, with games against Chad on March 21 and Madagascar on March 24.

As excitement builds among Ghanaian football fans across the country, one question that lingers in the air is: what is the true cost of these fixtures, and how transparent will the government be with the budget as declared by President John Dramani Mahama in his recent State of the Nation Address?

President John Dramani Mahama spent time with the Black Stars at Accra Sports Stadium, offering his support ahead of the Ghana vs Chad WC qualifier. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Journalist dares government

A sports journalist with Nhyira FM, Owusu Bempah Bismark, has cast doubt on the possibility of the Sports and Recreation Ministry, under the leadership of Kofi Adams, making the Black Stars' budget for the World Cup qualifiers public.

According to the journalist, the declaration made by former President John Mahama that the budgets for national football teams, including the Black Stars, would be openly shared with the Ghanaian public was nothing more than a political statement. The journalist expressed skepticism, suggesting that the government is unlikely to follow through with this promise.

President Mahama's remarks, which were made during his SONA 2025, sought to address concerns about the transparency of government spending, especially in relation to the national teams. In his view, making the budget public would allow Ghanaians to see exactly how much money is being spent on the Black Stars and other national teams, ensuring accountability and fostering trust between the government and the people.

''They cannot bring out the budget. If they could, the Sports and Recreation minister Kofi Adams would have done so by now. He appeared on TV3 and when he was asked what the budget for these World Cup qualifiers are, he failed to give the budget out. Meanwhile, we are not the ones who said the Black Stars budget, henceforth, will be made public, and that there would not be any secrecy about it. It was the President John Mahama who made that statement. So what we are doing is to hold them accountable according to what they say.'' Owusu Bempah Bismark stated.

John Mahama's GFA budget declaration unmet

For many citizens, this promise, which is yet to be honoured with just hours away from the Ghana vs Chad WC qualifier on Friday, seemed like a step toward more transparent governance, especially in a country where public funds are often a point of contention.

However, the journalist’s opinion raises questions about the political will to follow through on such commitments. According to the Nhyira FM reporter, the budget will likely remain shrouded in secrecy, despite the promises made by President John Dramani Mahama who visited the Black Stars on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The concern is rooted in past experiences where government financial matters, particularly in relation to sports, have been less than transparent. The budget for the Black Stars, which includes expenses for travel, accommodation, training, and player allowances for the Black Stars including Mohammed Kudus who recently named his ultimate six-a-side team, often involves substantial amounts of public funds.

Pressure on Sports and Recreation ministry

Given the growing pressure on the government to make the national team budget for the Chad and Madagascar games public, it remains to be seen whether the Sports and Recreation Ministry of Kofi Adams and the office of President Mahama would fulfill his promise by announcing the officially accepted budget or keep it behind closed doors as usual.

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew introduces Ghana players to President John Mahama on Thursday March, 19 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

The reality is that while many Ghanaians are eager to know how much is being spent on the Black Stars' World Cup campaign, drawing reliance from Mahama's promise, they may never get the full picture according to Owusu Bempah.

