Adum Market Fire Victim Lists The Things They Urgently Need, Omits Rice And Oil, Video
- A young man has got tongues wagging after he opened up on what he and others affected by the Adum PZ market fire need
- He opened up about why items, like cement bags and roofing sheets, and money would be more beneficial to them than rice and oil
- Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the concerns of the affected traders
One of the Adum PZ market fire victims has opened up on the kind of assistance he and other traders need in the wake of the disaster.
In a video on the TikTok page of @boatengameyaw1news, the young man, whose name was not disclosed, complained about the decision by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to present food items to shop owners who are counting their losses during this period.
He opined that the School Feeding Programme would need these food items and urged the authorities to get their priorities right.
"They should come again. Looking at our situation, we are not refugees to demand rice and oil. The School Feeding Programme and our Muslim relatives who will break their fast soon will need these items. It should be given to them."
Suggesting remedial interventions, the young man said they desperately needed reconstruction items such as cement bags, roofing sheets, wood and building blocks in addition to money.
"For now, we need wood, cement bags, roofing sheets, blocks and money. They should bring those items."
Interior Minister donates items to affected victims
This comes after the market fire victims expressed their displeasure over the move by the Interior Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, and NADMO to present food items during a visit on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, to the razed parts of the market. 1,500 bags of rice and 8,000 boxes of cooking oil were sent to the scene but they rejected by the traders.
The Adum PZ market fire occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 21, 2025, destroying several shops and affecting livelihoods.
So far, over 100 shops have been destroyed in the fire incident, leaving the victims devastated.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to the Adum market trader's demands
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their concerns regarding the demands from the affected market traders.
Zebele 1 stated:
"But why will you give rice and oil to people whose shops are burnt."
Klɛnam wrote:
"For all you know, those guys shouting "Yɛmpɛ Ɛmo" don't own any shops there."
user8155910168082 replied:
"Did they send rice and oil to the cantamanto victims?"
Cleopatra reacted:
"If they took the food you guys would say Kumasi people are lame just let them be."
Official Augustine~Addai commented:
"You think we are in the northern region right? We are not celebrating Xmas here, we need supporting equipment like cement and other building materials just like what Bawumia did."
KingHassan stated:
"Do you know what’s called relief items?"
mbajoseph0 added:
"Food is important, while ur working, u need food."
Bawumia donates to Adum market fire victims
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Adum market to commiserate with the traders.
Dr Bawumia donated GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to the traders.
The traders expressed gratitude to the former vice president for his swift response and support.
