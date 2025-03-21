A group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) recently called on Ghana's minority leader Afenyo Markin

The minority leader saw it fit to rejuvenate the party supporters by singing one of NPP's theme songs

A video of Afenyo Markin

Ghanaian MP for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin recently received a group of NPP elders from his constituency in his office.

Afenyo Markin seen singing a party chant with NPP supporters ahead in his office.

Source: Facebook

The group called on the minority leader to discuss key development issues in the Effutu constituency which is one of the only four seats remaining for the NPP.

The minority leader's party is trying hard to navigate its dwindling popularity in the region while the NDC continues to see an uptick in traction.

Out of the region's 23 parliamentary seats, the NDC swept 18 constituencies including areas like Auwutu SenyaEast which was once an NPP stronghold.

The NPP's woes continue to linger with bigwigs like Adwoa Safo washing the party's dirty clothes in public.

That notwithstanding, the minority leader is bent on increasing the party's fortunes. He leveraged his recent meeting with party faithful from Effutu to rekindle the party's spirit.

A video of them singing a party chant has gone super viral with scores of Ghanaians weighing in on the moment.

After the meeting, Afenyo Mark took to social media to acknowledge the NPP elders for their efforts in keeping the party on a united front.

"Honoured to receive the Council of Elders and Opinion Leaders of the NPP in the Effutu Constituency today on a courtesy visit. We had a fruitful discussion on key issues concerning the development of our constituency and the party’s progress. Their wisdom, experience, and dedication continue to inspire us as we work together for a stronger Effutu."

Afenyo Markin stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afenyo Markin's party moments

Mr_CoBbie said:

Honestly, Ghana's political system is hindering its own development due to the opposition's desire to always obstruct and criticize the ruling government's actions, even when they're beneficial for the country.

@KwakuGriffin wrote:

Trust me when i first watched like 3secs of this video, i thought it was pensioners meeting 😂😂😂😂

@bleoo_kumi remarked:

Since Dec 7th, the npp has sang their anthem more than they did in the entire party history..Defeat bi y3 d3 paaaa😆😆

@MaameEsiGold shared:

Does this singing sound like people in high spirits for you ? Anyway Afenyo Markin has his eye on presidency but it will not materialize..!!

@papayaw707 added:

Looks like Mahama is doing many things right to win the heart of Ghanians. Very friendly and composed. I wonder the level of propaganda the NPP has to form to turn our hearts from Mahama now. SORRY NPP, WE NOW HAVE A LISTENING PRESIDENT

Afenyo Markin observes Mother Tongue Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, Afenyo Markin had joined other parliamentarians to make this year's Mother Tongue Day.

The house erupted with cheers as Afenyo Markin tabled a submission about the mass dismissal of workers after the National Democratic Congress assumed office after the 2024 Elections in Ewe.

Haruna Iddrisu also recounted a hilarious experience to his colleagues after an encounter with some health professionals who were unaware he could speak Twi.

Source: YEN.com.gh