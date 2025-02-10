Ibrahim Mahama scolded Appiah Stadium publicly for his forceful behaviour toward his brother President John Dramani Mahama

At an event, Ibrahim cautioned Appiah Stadium saying that such public demeanour is uncalled for

The video got many people shedding light on Appiah Stadium's behaviour towards prominent figures

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama publicly cautioned political activist Frank Kwaku Appiah, aka Appiah Stadium, over his forceful approach toward President John Dramani Mahama in public settings.

Ibrahim Mahama scolds Appiah Stadium

In a now-viral video, Ibrahim Mahama, who is President Mahama’s brother, was seen arriving at a public event where he encountered Appiah Stadium among the crowd.

During their brief interaction, Ibrahim Mahama expressed concern over Appiah Stadium’s seemingly aggressive demeanour towards President Mahama and other public figures, stating, “It is not nice.”

However, much of their conversation was inaudible due to loud background music and cheering from the crowd. But from Appiah Stadium's demeanour, he looked remorseful as he apologised for his actions.

Appiah Stadium blocked from seeing Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama's concerns came after Appiah Stadium was blocked from approaching President Mahama at a funeral on February 7, 2025, at Burma Camp.

The President, who was among the dignitaries attending the funeral of the late Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Arnold Quainoo, was seen leaving when Appiah Stadium attempted to engage him. However, military and police officers intervened, preventing him from getting too close.

Despite the restrictions, Appiah Stadium was heard calling out to the President and later managed to exchange words with a presidential staffer when a vehicle window was lowered.

A self-proclaimed loyalist of President Mahama, Appiah Stadium has openly expressed his admiration and the personal benefits he has received through his association with the Mahama family.

However, Appiah Stadium's forceful approach toward the President and other high-profile figures has sparked criticism, with some arguing that his actions often disregard protocol and decorum.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium and Ibrahim Mahama's encounter

Below are the opinions of social media users to the encounter between Appiah Stadium and Ibrahim Mahama:

Sammy Artists said:

"Appiah Stadium don't do too much and hear what Mr Ibrahim Mahama is telling you and learn from it John Mahama is not your normal father you know again."

Yeboah OscarRhyme said:

"He is telling him the truth."

Walter Blinks said:

"Appiah Stadium is overdoing things too much."

Nachi Saakab said:

"They didn't tell him the truth when they were in opposition fighting to win election.. Instead of you to call him and advice him u are telling him in public.. Koo bibini."

Michael Kononor said:

"He's telling him that he's creating a scene which is not the best."

Appiah Stadium polishes Asiedu Nketia's shoes

YEN.com.gh reported that social commentator Appiah Stadium, in a video, was overjoyed after his encounter with NDC National Chairman Asiedu Nketia at a public funeral.

The political commentator bent down in front of him and took out a shoe-shine foam to polish Asiedu Nketia's black shoes.

The video of Appiah Stadium polishing Asiedu Nketia's shoes during their encounter at the funeral garnered reactions on social media.

