Dr. Gideon Atinga Akolgo has been named the 2025 Valedictorian for the School of Graduate Studies at the University of Ghana

Born in Bolgatanga, Dr Akolgo earned a BSc. and MPhil in Chemistry before achieving his PhD, showcasing his dedication and excellence.

Many Ghanaians have commended and celebrated his inspiring story and remarkable achievement

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A distinguished Ghanaian scholar, Dr Gideon Atinga Akolgo has achieved yet another remarkable milestone in his academic journey.

The young man, who hails from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana, graduated from the University of Ghana (UG) with a PhD in Chemistry.

Dr Gideon Atinga Akolgo emerges as the valedictorian at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @Atinga Akolgo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

At the end of the first session of the UG's February 2025 congregation, Dr Akolgo emerged as the valedictorian after graduating top of his doctoral class.

In a Facebook post celebrating his success, the UG said Dr Akolgo's remarkable achievement is a testament to his dedication and academic excellence.

"Congratulations to Dr. Gideon Atinga Akolgo, Valedictorian for the School of Graduate Studies at the first session of the February 2025 Congregation! Today, he earns his PhD in Chemistry, a testament to his dedication and academic excellence," the post read.

Dr Gideon Atinga Akolgo's academic journey

Dr Gideon Atinga Akolgo's academic journey began in Bolgatanga, where he had his basic education.

After excelling in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the Ghanaian scholar enrolled at the Nandom Senior High School in the Upper West Region.

Dr Gideon Atinga Akolgo hails from the Bolgatanga but had his secondary education at the Nandom SHS. Photo credit: @Atinga Akolgo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Again, upon completion of his secondary education and passing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, Dr Akolgo enrolled at the University of Ghana, where he earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Chemistry in 2012.

In 2015, Dr Gideon Atinga Akolgo returned to his alma mater to pursue an MPhil in Chemistry, which was followed by the PhD he bagged recently.

Netizens congratulate Dr Gideon Atinga Akolgo

The Facebook post on the UG official page about Dr Akolgo garnered significant reaction from netizens, with many congratulating him.

@Anagbila Nehemiah Jackson said:

"Congratulations Dr Gideon. You have done all things well. May the Lord favour your journey."

@Jerry Semackson also said:

"Impressive. The name rings bell.. I'm sure he's related to one of the most intelligent and innovative lecturers in UEW by name Ayine Akolgo."

@Baba Ahmed commented:

"Congratulations. A proud product of Nansec."

NSMQ winner crowned valedictorian

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man, Benjamin Fenny, was named the 2024 valedictorian of Accra College of Medicine.

The school's congregation in January this year, Dr Fenny won eight awards, graduating top of his class.

Benjamin was part of St. Peter's SHS quiz team that won the 2018 National Science and Math Quiz

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh