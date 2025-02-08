Popular NDC fanatic has passionately appealed to President John Mahama to consider appointing him in his administration

The renowned fan of NDC made the humble request after attending an event in Parliament, claiming that he's never tasted any position in his life

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the viral social media post

Popular National Democratic Congress supporter, Appiah Stadium has passionately appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to consider appointing him in his government.

The renowned NDC fanatic, who believes he deserves to be rewarded for his support and efforts in ensuring his party came to power, made the appeal after attending an event in Parliament.

Appiah Stadium asks President Mahama to appoint him. Image source: Appiah Stadium, John Mahama

Appiah Stadium in making his request noted that he had never tasted any form of appointment, not even for the position of an assemblyman.

He claimed President John Mahama had appointed a member of his family for a Ministerial position and asked the President to give him a role in his government.

Watch the video below:

Who is Appiah Stadium?

Appiah Stadium is a great fan of the NDC. As a man living in the Ashanti Region, an area believed to be the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Appiah had consistently proved his love for the NDC by defending the party for eight years and campaigning for them in the 2024 elections.

He was delighted when the NDC won the elections and called on the President to consider him worthy of a role in his government.

Netizens react to Appiah Stadium's appeal

Netizens who saw the video of Appiah Stadium appealing to the President expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some supported his appeal, others criticised him.

@Gabriel Nana K Ntim wrote:

"Infact Education is really Good... This guy Should've been Mahama 's 1st Choice Ashante Reg. Minister .. School errrr..."

@GhRich Tv wrote:

"Wofimfam obaa warefo Saaa, The woman is not feeling comfortable."

@xr Divine wrote:

"The lady doest want to enjoy with the boi."

@Dada Adenta wrote:

"PADLEMORE we catch u."

@BITER MAN 28 wrote:

"She doesn't want to see the camera."

@adjowahofforiwah wrote:

"Appiah snorbs Keon as the Mp for Okaikwei south."

@Cityzen_Qofi🇬🇭 wrote:

"Appiah dey worry."

@HIGHER GRACE AND GLORY wrote:

"It's nice don't be angry my sister."

@LADY FAT wrote:

"Wat was the meaning of wat she did."

