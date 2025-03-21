Two Ghanaian sisters are fighting over a US-based soldier, with the older sister accusing her younger one of boyfriend-snatching

The younger sister, Sandra, is now engaged to the soldier, but her older sister has vowed to stop the wedding, insisting she was the one he first approached

Their story has sparked wild reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the sisters' bitter feud

Two Ghanaian sisters are reportedly embroiled in a serious fight over a man, purportedly a soldier in the US.

According to narrations in a trending video circulating on social media, the man in question first approached the older sister many years ago for a relationship when he was in Ghana.

However, she allegedly rejected his proposal, claiming he was below her level.

Several years after the incident, the young man relocated to the US and enlisted in the army as a soldier.

Upon his return to Ghana, the man, now a US soldier, met the younger sister of the lady who rejected his proposal and began a relationship with her.

The US soldier's relationship with the lady, identified as Sandra, grew stronger to the extent that he bought her a new car and proposed marriage to her.

When the older sister saw the changes in the man she once allegedly rejected and how he was treating Sandra, she allegedly became jealous and harboured hatred for her.

Speaking on the Sompa Nkoma show, hosted by Oheneni Adazoa, Sandra said her sister told the young man that she did not like him when he was in Ghana.

She added that she could not fathom why her elder sister had suddenly become interested in him when preparations were underway for them to get married.

Sharing her side of the story on the Sompa Nkoma show, the older sister, whose name has not yet been identified, denied ever rejecting the young man's proposal, adding that Sandra knew they were in a relationship.

Consequently, the elder sister vowed never to allow Sandra to marry the man, explaining it would amount to selling short her favour and grace.

"What my kid sister is saying doesn't make sense. I was the one the guy first approached, and so, I won't sit aloof and allow her to marry before me. She knew that I was dating the man before he travelled abroad. But we had a little issue that caused our separation," she said.

Ghanaian lady's fight with sister sparks reactions

The Ghanaian lady's fight with her younger sister has sparked reactions from social media users who saw the video.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@MageretSandy said:

"The man should leave the two of them and be free."

@sis_agyeiwaa also said:

"So it happens in real life??? I thought it was only in movies...I see."

@Akosua Agyeiwaa commented:

"The fact that she keeps saying she is supposed to be married before her younger sister is serious oo."

Source: YEN.com.gh