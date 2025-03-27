Burkina Faso's military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, showcased his football skills in a friendly game against some African legends

The 36-year-old reportedly bagged an impressive hat-trick as his side dismantled the selected African greats 8-2

Away from the pitch, Captain Traore has been credited for transforming Burkina Faso's economy

Burkina Faso’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, showcased his footballing prowess in an exhibition match against some of Africa’s most celebrated names in the sport.

The game, staged in Ouagadougou, featured renowned figures like Emmanuel Adebayor and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, providing a unique spectacle.

Captain Ibrahim Traore bags hat-trick in presidential fashion

Despite his primary role as Head of State for Burkina Faso, the 36-year-old demonstrated an impressive touch on the ball, proving he is more than just a leader.

Wearing the iconic No.10 jersey, Traoré delivered a performance worthy of a seasoned forward, netting a remarkable hat-trick as his side cruised to an emphatic 8-2 victory over the African Legends.

While the match was purely for entertainment, he played with the intensity of a professional, moving seamlessly across the pitch, launching powerful strikes, and embracing the competitive spirit of the game.

His joy was evident as he shared the field with some of the continent’s greatest footballers, including ex-Super Eagles captain Jay-Jay Okocha, former Arsenal and Manchester City forward Emmanuel Adebayor, Cameroonian midfield powerhouse Stéphane Mbia, erstwhile Senegalese attacker Mamadou Niang, and Marseille icon Souleymane Diawara.

Fans react to Traoré’s star performance

The Burkinabe leader’s impressive display drew widespread admiration, with social media buzzing over his unexpected footballing talent.

Supporters flooded online platforms with praise. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@obiba_jk2 commented:

"You can't love this guy less. Let's protect him at all cost, peace be with him."

@MrLee_1 chimed in:

"You gotta love this guy.🤗"

@johncrea8er aimed a subtle dig at Captain Traore's critics:

"This is what they hate to see, but it’s destined to happen. Africa is going to unite and have one voice."

@031forever claimed:

"Bro has that aura."

@xanders101 hailed:

"President of the people."

@TumzaYDN summed up:

"The only African president that matters 👌🏿🙌🏿"

Burkina Faso leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has been hailed for transforming the country's economy. Photo by Olympia De Maismont.

Beyond the pitch: Economic transformation under Traoré

While his exploits on the field caught the public’s eye, his impact as Burkina Faso’s leader has been even more profound, per the Habari Network.

Since assuming office on October 21, 2022, Traoré has overseen significant economic progress, particularly in the agricultural sector.

His Presidential Initiative for Agricultural Production (2023-2024) has played a key role in revitalising the country’s economy.

According to Business Day, Burkina Faso’s GDP surged from $18.8 billion to $22.1 billion within two years of his leadership—a testament to his governance approach and strategic reforms.

Captain Traoré’s ability to lead on multiple fronts—whether in governance or an exhibition football match—has only strengthened his growing reputation.

While he may not be signing professional contracts anytime soon, his leadership continues to earn admiration from both citizens and football fans alike.

Ibrahim Traore congratulates John Mahama

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Traoré extended his congratulations to John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the 2024 general elections.

The Burkinabe military leader expressed his desire for a stronger partnership between Burkina Faso and Ghana.

