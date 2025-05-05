Videos of Ghanaian preacher Fire Oja reacting after receiving numerous proposals from ladies on social media have surfaced online

In the videos, Fire Oja was dancing in response to the ladies who expressed their feeling for him on TikTok

Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Ghanaian preacher Fire Oja has generated buzz on social media after dancing to love proposals from ladies on social media.

The preacher has recently been inundated with numerous love proposals from unknown women on social media.

In a TikTok post, a lady identified as @QueenLisa_thefirst expressed her desire to settle with the preacher as his wife.

"The day Papa will accept my marriage proposal. I will visit heaven and bring God and Jesus on earth to bless our marriage so that no evil will interfere. You all will see God and Jesus feeli feeli."

Is Fire Oja married?

As of now, there is no publicly confirmed information indicating that Ghanaian preacher Prophet Fire Oja is married. However, reports suggest he has been in a romantic relationship.

The preacher confirmed in 2024 that he was in relationship. A leaked audio conversation between Prophet Fire Oja and a woman alleged to be his girlfriend also surfaced online in March 2024.

In the recording, the woman expressed that she had lost interest in the relationship due to alleged infidelity on his part.

Following this, some ladies have expressed their desire to settle with the precher. Ladies including Vistic2023, Nanaaquosuaadepa6, fauchie3, all expressed their desires to be in amorous relationships with the preacher.

Fauchie, with crying emojis said she wanted to marry the preacher. Vistic2023 also stated that she would marry the preacher by force. Aquosuaadepa also said Fire Oja was the only pastor she would accept a proposal from.

Watch the video of Fire Oja dancing below:

Responding to the comments, the preacher collected a number of the proposals, posted them on his TikTok walls and danced in response, making fun of the situation.

Watch the video of Fire Oja dancing to love proposals below:

