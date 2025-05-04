Ghanaian preacher, Fire Oja, has come under fire after a video of him pecking his church singers surfaced on social media

The preacher who was marking his birthday decided to introduce his singers at church, and to everyone's amusement, he pecked each of them

Netizens who saw the video were displeased and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Ghanaian preacher Fire Oja has become the talk of the town after a video of him introducing his church singers surfaced on social media.

The famed preacher was celebrating his birthday and threw a party for himself. He decided to introduce the singers of his church to his guests at the party and called them in turn.

After taking a photo with each singer, he mentioned their names and gave them a kiss on the cheeks, to the amusement of the guests at the party.

Some of his pastor friends like Dr Ogyaba could not help but laugh at the scene. Some of the ladies felt embarrassed, while other smiled at the gesture.

Who is Fire Oja?

Fire Oja is a Ghanaian pastor and social media personality known for his charismatic preaching style, spiritual teachings, and active online presence. He operates a YouTube channel, FIRE OJA OFFICIAL, where he shares sermons, spiritual directions, and motivational content. His videos often focus on themes of deliverance, divine guidance, and personal transformation.

Beyond YouTube, Fire Oja is also active on TikTok, where he shares short clips offering life advice and spiritual insights. His engaging and sometimes unconventional methods have garnered him a significant following on social media platforms.

Recently, Fire Oja attracted public attention and criticism after a video surfaced showing him giving pecks to his church singers during a birthday celebration.

The act, intended as a gesture of appreciation, sparked debate among viewers, with some questioning its appropriateness in a religious setting.

In addition to his pastoral work, Fire Oja has been involved in public discourse, making bold predictions about Ghanaian celebrities.

For instance, he prophesied that musician Black Sherif would fade from the music industry in 2025. Also, he once gave prophesies on some of the Black Stars' games.

He also claimed to have been scammed by gospel musician Broda Sammy over a clothing purchase, an allegation that drew media attention.

Fire Oja's blend of spirituality, prophecy, and social commentary continues to make him a notable figure in Ghana's religious and digital landscapes.

