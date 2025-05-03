A Ghanaian prophet who made a series of prophecies, including the demise of Mamponghene, has caused a stir with his latest revelation

In an interview, Prophet Roja claimed in a spiritual vision that he foresaw a plane crash happening in Ghana and warned Ghanaians to pray about it

Netizens who saw the video of his latest vision shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the prophet

Ghanaian preacher Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, has stoked controversy following his latest prophetic declaration.

It all happened during an interview with Oheneba Media TV on YouTube, where he claimed to have foreseen a domestic flight crash in Ghana.

Delving into details, he claimed that God showed him a spiritual vision that on July 29, 2025, a plane en route from Accra to Kumasi crashed shortly after takeoff.

Labelling his message a conditional prophecy, Prophet Roja said that in the vision, he foresaw that fewer than 20 people would survive the crash.

He called on all Christians to pray to God so that any pending doom regarding domestic air travel could be averted.

Prophet Roja also added that, if he had his way, anyone who does not have an urgent reason to travel should consider postponing their flight on that day.

“God is speaking to me right now, on the 29th of July, 2025. Please record this. Let all Christians in Ghana pray. This is a conditional prophecy. What I am seeing is that there is going to be a plane crash. I see a plane mid-air, and then it suddenly crashes. When it crashes, the number of survivors is up to 25. It is travelling from Accra to Kumasi.

"That date is the 29th of July. Let's all pray. Christians should pray, men of God should pray, and Nananom should also pray. Let's all rise and pray toward that day."

He, however, stressed that the prophecy was conditional and that any pending disaster could be avoided if Ghanaians prayed.

Prophet Roja went viral on social media recently after prophesying in January the demise of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, also known as Mamponghene.

His prophecy gained attention after it was officially announced on Monday, April 28, that the occupant of the Silver Stool had passed.

Prophet Roja recently prophesied doom about Ghanaian politician and musician A-Plus and called for Ghanaians to pray for him.

His latest prophecy is a call for Ghanaians to be united in prayer.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 10,000 views and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Prophet Roja's prophecy

Social media users who took to the comments section about the post shared varied opinions on the comments by the Kumasi-based prophet.

@peopletv1027 reacted:

"Only God has the final say, not humans."

@rexfordmireku3548 stated:

"The guy is serious. Prophecy plus date—he is the first to do that in Ghana."

@bishoprichardowusu756 added:

"Please let's take this man of God seriously and treat his prophecies as such."

@bempahowusu3053 added:

"So does that mean every prophecy is about death?"

Opambour prophesies about John Mahama's children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian prophet Ebenezer Opambour prophesied about the President’s children.

In a video, he said one of the President’s children would also lead the country.

Opambour then asked the President to bring his children to see him so he could discern which of them would be the future of Ghana.

