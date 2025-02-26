A Ghanaian pastor, unhappy with the conduct of his church instrumentalists has dismissed them

He noted in a video that the workers of the church refused to play the instruments because the church denied them food, despite paying them GH¢1,000

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some supported the pastor while otehrs defended the instrumentalists

A Ghanaian pastor has dismissed his instrumentalists after they demanded money for food from the church.

In a viral video, the aggrieved pastor announced their wrongdoing to the church and asked for new persons interested in playing instruments in the church to come and see him.

Speaking in the video, he claimed he gives the instrumentalists a monthly salary of GH¢1,000. However, they refused to play the instruments during an event because the church refused to give them money for food.

According to the pastor, the church overlooked their demand because the church was fasting and every member including the instrumentalists was expected to take part in the fast.

Poor remuneration of church workers

The poor remuneration of workers church workers, especially instrumentalists, has long been an issue of contention in many churches in the country. While some workers are little, others are given nothing at all.

Most churches believe that workers of the church should not be paid since working for the church is synonymous with working for God, which should be a voluntary act.

Therefore, most leaders of the church expect members to use their talents to help the church for free since God gave them those talents for free.

However, workers of the church do not also support this perception. They argue that some workers invest money in training and acquiring their skills and also use the money to convey themselves to the church, therefore, need money and should be paid.

Many times, the plights of these workers are overlooked with the church offering them little to nothing often on grounds that the church does not have money.

Netizens react to pastor's video

Netizens who saw the video expressed a flurry of reactions in the comments section of the post. While some supported the pastor and offered to play for his church for free, others also defended the instrumentalists, claiming that the amount the pastor pays is too small.

@Apostle William K. Danquah wrote:

"Never give people money to serve in church.".

@ANOINTING HANDS wrote:

"Do u think playing keyboard, drums and guitar is easy please 1000ghc is nothing,my church pays me 4,500 a month."

@SergioNouchi wrote:

"Na Ghc1000 y3 sika? 🤣💪 Some should be ashamed mentioning that amount. God have mercy on."

@Kwadwo Mickey wrote:

"Send me your location Pastor, I’ll come and play it freely for you."

@eBEN wrote:

"Restore prayer partner is located at Nanakrom estate near Ghana Sweden medical center.... Ashley Botwie School junction tgen u ask of Rpp."

@Sampson Mawuko New Account wrote:

"1000ghc and you aren't shy talking 🤣😂 I blame my fellow musicians for standing too low for this pastors 🤣😂."

@Dinspirer wrote:

"I've played keyboard over 10 years without taking a penny. They need understanding in kingdom service."

