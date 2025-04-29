Day one of the Generational Rights Protection Society's anti-galamsey protest ended at Jubilee House on April 27, 2025

Co-convenor, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, accused the police of frustrating the planned activities at Liberation Square

The protest group planned to petition the presidency with demands for urgent action to end the illegal mining menace

Day one of the ongoing anti-galamsey protest organised by the Generational Rights Protection Society ended on Monday night, April 27, 2025.

The protest against illegal mining, which started at 2 PM from the Obra Spot, ended in front of Jubilee House - the seat of Ghana's government.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah scolds a journalist at the Stop Galamsey Demo on April 27, 2025. Photo credit: @odomplehbernardkwesi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While speaking to the media, the co-convenor of the Generational Rights Protection Society, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, raised concerns about the behaviour of police officers, which he believed was hindering planned protest activities.

He said they had an agreement to hold a series of events at Liberation Square, near Jubilee House, where they would mount a screen to show videos of the devastation caused by illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

However, upon arriving at the seat of government, Okatakyie claimed that the police went against the agreement in a bid to frustrate their protest.

"We have been law-abiding since 2:00 PM, at the commencement of the activity. Unfortunately, we agreed with the police that when we get here, there is going to be a sequence of activities. Unfortunately, the police are playing games. We asked that Liberation Square or Avenue is where we are going to set up and show some videos to the people, but the police, clandestinely, have sacked our person even when they gave us their word," he said.

Okatakyie Afrifa -Mensah is a broadcast journalist with many years of experience. Photo credit: Okatakyie Afrifa -Mensah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

However, a journalist's question about the source of his claims seemed to strike a nerve with Okatakyie Afrifa, leading to a tense confrontation.

He proceeded to question which media house the young journalist was reporting on behalf of, and when the man replied, Okatakyie then cautioned him against asking what he described as 'nonsense' questions.

"Don't be an enemy of the struggle. I'm giving you information and you are asking me nonsense," he said.

Okatakyie and his group at the Generational Rights Protection Society are embarking on a three-day protest to draw the government's attention to the devastation that illegal mining is causing to the country’s rivers and forest reserves.

The group said it would present a petition to the presidency, outlining demands for a clear and actionable roadmap to tackle illegal mining in Ghana.

The TikTok video Okatakyie's confrontation with his fellow journalist is below:

Netizens react to Okatakyie berating journalist

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@P.J said:

"He has even insulted the guy."

@Daakyehene also said:

"A media boy insulting a colleague eii hmm."

@nicholaskofintim commented:

"The real hero who the Nation more any political party. May God Richly bless you. The government must stop Galamsey by declaring state of emergency on it as promised."

Okatakyie pours libation at the demo grounds

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie poured libation and asked the gods to intervene in the galamsey issue.

In a trending video, he lamented the poor performance of law enforcement agencies in dealing with illegal mining acts.

Okatakyie, who is a broadcast journalist, was joined by hundreds of Ghanaians as they protested against the scourge.

