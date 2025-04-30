An aggrieved Ghanaian youth could not hold back his frustration during an encounter with the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency

In a video which has surfaced online, the young man complained bitterly of his salary arrears of nine months

Touched by his plight, Malik assured him that the money would be paid, warming hearts online

An aggrieved Ghanaian youth could not hold back his frustration during an encounter with the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency.

The young man complained bitterly about his unpaid salary for nine months. In a video, he narrated how he had been working for close to a year without being paid.

Ghanaian youth approaches Malik Basintake with his plight. Image source: Malik Basintale

Source: Twitter

He noted that he had not been paid since September 2024, despite holding a staff Identity Card and working diligently.

The young man who did not mention his name lamented bitterly and asked the Minister to intervene.

Malik, on the other hand, listened raptly to the young man's plight and assured him that his arrears would be cleared.

Ghana grapples with Youth Employment

Youth unemployment has been one of Ghana's greatest challenges. Some who secure jobs are also poorly remunerated, causing poverty and unimproved living conditions.

Despite efforts by successive governments to curb unemployment, the canker remains since most of the youth struggle to get paid.

Notably, the ​Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) was a Ghanaian government initiative launched in 2018 to provide temporary employment to unemployed graduates.

The program aimed to address graduate unemployment by placing participants in various public sector roles across seven modules, including education, health, and agriculture. Trainees were to receive a monthly stipend of GH¢700, however, the stipends were not being paid at one point.

See the video of the YEA employee demanding his salary arrears below:

NABCO struggles with funding

Despite its objectives, NABCO faced significant challenges, notably the non-payment of stipends to trainees. Many participants reported arrears ranging from 9 to 18 months, leading to financial hardships.

The issue was particularly pronounced after the program's extension in 2021, with some trainees continuing to work without compensation.​ In response to the unpaid allowances, NABCO trainees organised demonstrations and threatened legal action. Other initiatives have been introduced, however, funding remains a challenge in most cases.

Maame Esi

@MaameEsiGold

·

13h

That’s actually great of him to hear his complaints that your government didn’t pay them anything..!! I thought you guys had paid them all? Wow.

Big Blue Energy

@bigblu_energy

·

18h

Your stupid NPP didn’t pay them

NPP-Never again

Criminals

GreatGrace

@GreatGr63671798

·

15h

Could these guys go close to any appointee in the previous

@NPP_GH

,

@nppghanahq

govt this way?

Even chiefs were asked to gerrup.

Theophilus Quartey

@TheoQuartey

·

14h

In ur haste to mock this administration, you score an ‘own goal’. Did you catch the part where the claimant said they’ve not been paid for 8 months now? How long has the NDC been in office? Simple patience to watch to the end would have saved you this embarrassment 🤣🤣🤣

iamnanayawpatriot

@skele_nanayaw

·

18h

Why are they showing the persons back???😝

JÓNÁ$-RÍCHMÂN💰 ❤️💙

@JMBILLGATES

·

12h

You are so stüpîd

You clearly heard him saying since last year September.

A föôl like you

Anaab Frostie

@AnaabFrostie

·

3h

You guys can't be this stupid. Did you listen to the video? He said he wasn't paid for 9 months. He said he checked and his name was removed from the list. Yet like a sheep you posted this thinking that you were hurting a 4 month old government. Gyimii. Wasted school fees

FARABAD TUTU

@Farabad8Tutu

·

13h

That's 5:4 for Npp n Ndc

Emmanuel

@Emmanue48407309

·

7h

SHAMELESS NPP & SILLY PROPAGANDA

These are teachers employed & failed to be paid by the NPP Admin.

At least, Basintale is listening to them & promised to take up their concerns.

The NPP must desist from such stupid political propaganda as it is losing it's appeal & credibility

Cool

@denew4ce

·

11h

He listened, that calmed the guy down. If he goes on like this, he will have a successful career

Source: YEN.com.gh