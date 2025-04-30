A former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has set the record straight regarding one of his supporters who was attacked during Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Thank You Tour.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of UTV Ghana, Kennedy Agyapong said KNUST students who attended the Thank You Tour in Kumasi were given an amount of GH¢1,000 by his friend, who was impressed with the jama songs they sang.

He said it was at that point that another individual, who was engaged as a security person at the event, whisked the money away from the students, which then resulted in an argument.

The outspoken lawmaker said that after a back-and-forth, the security personnel agreed to give the students GH¢200, a suggestion that was refuted, leading to a disagreement, which resulted in one of the students being attacked.

He said the young man was sent to the Suntreso government hospital for treatment.

Kennedy Agyapong, who confessed that he was pained by what had happened, said the matter has been reported to the police, adding that he will ensure the issue is pursued to its logical conclusion.

“I will not drop this case today or tomorrow. I need to protect those supporting me; if not, they will do worse things. I want justice.”

He appealed to his supporters to remain calm in the wake of the recent incident, assuring that justice to be served.

Kennedy Agyapong to vie for NPP flagbearer slot

Kennedy Agyapong also opened up about his intention to contest for the flagbearer slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He urged members of the party who do not support his bid not to create division within the NPP.

“At the appropriate time, I can assure them we are also going to campaign. I want everybody to know that I am going to contest, and they should be ready. Respectfully, nobody can tell me to back off. I will not back off because we started from 1990 till now,” he said with an angry look."

