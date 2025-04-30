Another famed former broadcaster has landed an appointment under President John Dramani Mahama's administration

Henry Herbert Malm has been appointed as the Acting Director of the National Theatre, leaving his fans delighted

His appointment adds to the growing list of individuals from the media fraternity who have been appointed to the Mahama administration

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A former news anchor with TV3, Henry Herbert Malm, has landed a major role at the National Theatre, Citi News reports.

The famed former news anchor has reportedly been appointed as Acting Director at the National Theatre.

Herbert Malm lands appointment at TV3. Image source: Herbert Malm

Source: Facebook

Herbert's appointment adds to the growing list of persons from the media fraternity who have been appointed under the Mahama regime.

He succeeds Amy Appiah Frimpong, who retired from the role in December 2024. Before his appointment, Herbert was the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Unilever Ghana PLC. He brings on board a wealth of experience in communications and media.

As Acting Director, Malm is expected to bring a renewed vision to the National Theatre, enhancing public engagement and promoting the performing arts in Ghana.

Malm has a background in journalism, having worked as a news anchor at TV3. His tenure at the station ended in 2013, allegedly over internal disagreements.

His diverse experience in media and corporate communications positions him to lead the institution into a new era.

See the post of Herbert's appointment below:

Netizens react to Henry's appointment

Netizens have received Henry's appointment with delight. While some have lauded the appointment, others have criticised it.

Many believe that conditions at the National Theatre will significantly improve under the watch of Henry.

@Nana Yaw Dumfa wrote:

"The Gonja mafias are back!!! Ghana is finished!"

@AgbelimorK59060 wrote:

"Jonnie Hughes is still on the touchline oo."

@brite_bless wrote:

"Why should a president be appointing a manager of national theater? Eii that be the job that should concern a president. Wow."

@kingRona91 wrote:

"Another media personality. Good job."

Emefa Apawu appointment under Mahama’s government

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that prominent media personality Emefa Apawu was appointed under the John Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh