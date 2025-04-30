Former TV3 Broadcaster Herbert Malm Lands Juicy Appointment Under President Mahama's Administration
- Another famed former broadcaster has landed an appointment under President John Dramani Mahama's administration
- Henry Herbert Malm has been appointed as the Acting Director of the National Theatre, leaving his fans delighted
- His appointment adds to the growing list of individuals from the media fraternity who have been appointed to the Mahama administration
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A former news anchor with TV3, Henry Herbert Malm, has landed a major role at the National Theatre, Citi News reports.
The famed former news anchor has reportedly been appointed as Acting Director at the National Theatre.
Herbert's appointment adds to the growing list of persons from the media fraternity who have been appointed under the Mahama regime.
He succeeds Amy Appiah Frimpong, who retired from the role in December 2024. Before his appointment, Herbert was the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Unilever Ghana PLC. He brings on board a wealth of experience in communications and media.
As Acting Director, Malm is expected to bring a renewed vision to the National Theatre, enhancing public engagement and promoting the performing arts in Ghana.
Malm has a background in journalism, having worked as a news anchor at TV3. His tenure at the station ended in 2013, allegedly over internal disagreements.
His diverse experience in media and corporate communications positions him to lead the institution into a new era.
See the post of Herbert's appointment below:
Netizens react to Henry's appointment
Netizens have received Henry's appointment with delight. While some have lauded the appointment, others have criticised it.
Many believe that conditions at the National Theatre will significantly improve under the watch of Henry.
@Nana Yaw Dumfa wrote:
"The Gonja mafias are back!!! Ghana is finished!"
@AgbelimorK59060 wrote:
"Jonnie Hughes is still on the touchline oo."
@brite_bless wrote:
"Why should a president be appointing a manager of national theater? Eii that be the job that should concern a president. Wow."
@kingRona91 wrote:
"Another media personality. Good job."
Emefa Apawu appointment under Mahama’s government
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that prominent media personality Emefa Apawu was appointed under the John Dramani Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh