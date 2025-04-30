Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya was excited to encounter former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan on a recent trip

Wode Maya shared a brief review of his moments with the distinguished statesman on social media

Scores of fans followed Wode Maya to drool over Goodluck Jonathan's legacy as Nigeria's president

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned YouTuber Wode Maya recently caught up with Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Nigeria's president from 2010 to 2015.

Wode Maya shares the same seat with Goodluck Jonathan. Photo source: WodeMaya, GoodluckEbeleJonathan

Source: Facebook

The former president, who wields an enviable reputation in African politics, was in his signature political kaftan and hat when Wode Maya met him.

Wode Maya admitted that he was elated to share a moment with the statesman.

The YouTuber shared a photo of himself and the former president on a plane. The former president allowed Wode Maya to take the seat next to him on the flight.

The gesture gave an indication of how friendly Goodluck Jonathan was. Wode Maya, pleased with his moments with the former president, admitted,

"It’s absolutely a great pleasure flying with the former President of Nigeria His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan."

Ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan poses with John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 elections. Photo source: X/GoodluckJonathan

Source: Facebook

Despite leaving office in 2015, the seasoned politician has continually demonstrated his commitment to peace and democracy across the continent.

He has led different International Election Observer Missions to various nations, including Zambia, Tanzania and Sierra Leone.

During his tenure as president, he led a successful Transformational Agenda, which inspired an unprecedented economic growth, making Nigeria the largest economy in Africa and one of the most prosperous nations in the continent.

Goodluck Jonathan is often hailed as one of Nigeria's distinguished presidents, along with the likes of Olusegun Obasanjo.

Netizens react to Wode Maya's moments with Goodluck Jonathan

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Wode Maya's

@MrRoja1 said:

"One of the greatest statesmen of our time. One day, people will maybe appreciate him."

@vice_addis52480 wrote:

"Big ups, Man Like Maya! Flying alongside His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan is no small feat,you're moving with greatness, and it's only up from here. Proud of you, bro. Keep soaring and representing!"

@Norghamusic remarked:

"I swear this guy is rich. I don’t mean in terms of monetary value. But he is rich in terms of network and connections. In this age and era, having connections automatically positions you for success."

@SelomSarl shared:

"Our president is a humble man, free of complications, which is why Nigerians underestimate him. He allows their misjudgments to persist. Where is Nigeria now? Since this great man left office, the nation has yet to find peace or prosperity."

Wode Maya meets Barbados' prime minister

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Wode Maya had travelled to Barbados, where he met the Caribbean country's prime minister, Mia Mottley.

The viral sensation ran into the politician while covering Barbados' biggest and most popular festival, Crop Over.

It was their second time meeting after their stint in Ghana when the prime minister embarked on a three-day visit to Ghana, where she toured the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum and other historical sites.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh