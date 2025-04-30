Wode Maya Meets Ex-Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Shares Flight Seat With Him
- Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya was excited to encounter former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan on a recent trip
- Wode Maya shared a brief review of his moments with the distinguished statesman on social media
- Scores of fans followed Wode Maya to drool over Goodluck Jonathan's legacy as Nigeria's president
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Renowned YouTuber Wode Maya recently caught up with Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Nigeria's president from 2010 to 2015.
The former president, who wields an enviable reputation in African politics, was in his signature political kaftan and hat when Wode Maya met him.
Wode Maya admitted that he was elated to share a moment with the statesman.
The YouTuber shared a photo of himself and the former president on a plane. The former president allowed Wode Maya to take the seat next to him on the flight.
The gesture gave an indication of how friendly Goodluck Jonathan was. Wode Maya, pleased with his moments with the former president, admitted,
"It’s absolutely a great pleasure flying with the former President of Nigeria His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan."
Despite leaving office in 2015, the seasoned politician has continually demonstrated his commitment to peace and democracy across the continent.
He has led different International Election Observer Missions to various nations, including Zambia, Tanzania and Sierra Leone.
During his tenure as president, he led a successful Transformational Agenda, which inspired an unprecedented economic growth, making Nigeria the largest economy in Africa and one of the most prosperous nations in the continent.
Goodluck Jonathan is often hailed as one of Nigeria's distinguished presidents, along with the likes of Olusegun Obasanjo.
Netizens react to Wode Maya's moments with Goodluck Jonathan
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Wode Maya's
@MrRoja1 said:
"One of the greatest statesmen of our time. One day, people will maybe appreciate him."
@vice_addis52480 wrote:
"Big ups, Man Like Maya! Flying alongside His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan is no small feat,you're moving with greatness, and it's only up from here. Proud of you, bro. Keep soaring and representing!"
@Norghamusic remarked:
"I swear this guy is rich. I don’t mean in terms of monetary value. But he is rich in terms of network and connections. In this age and era, having connections automatically positions you for success."
@SelomSarl shared:
"Our president is a humble man, free of complications, which is why Nigerians underestimate him. He allows their misjudgments to persist. Where is Nigeria now? Since this great man left office, the nation has yet to find peace or prosperity."
Wode Maya meets Barbados' prime minister
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Wode Maya had travelled to Barbados, where he met the Caribbean country's prime minister, Mia Mottley.
The viral sensation ran into the politician while covering Barbados' biggest and most popular festival, Crop Over.
It was their second time meeting after their stint in Ghana when the prime minister embarked on a three-day visit to Ghana, where she toured the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum and other historical sites.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation