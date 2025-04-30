Otumfuo's Talks to End Bawku Conflict Suspended, New Date To Be Announced: "We Will Be Back"
- Otumfuo's move to bring peace to Bawku has been temporarily suspended, reports from the Manhyia Palace indicates
- According to reports, the complexities surrounding the long-standing conflict has resulted in a temporal suspension
- The talks are expected to resume next week, however, the exact date has not been communicated by the Manhyia Palace
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's talks aimed at bringing peace to Bawku has temporarily been suspended.
The talks commenced on April 28, 2025 and was expected to end on May 1, 2025. However, reports coming in indicates that the talks have been suspended.
According to Citi News, complexities surrounding the feud have resulted in the truncation of the process.
The details are scanty, however, the talks are expected to resume next week, although the new date has not been communicated.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh