Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's talks aimed at bringing peace to Bawku has temporarily been suspended.

The talks commenced on April 28, 2025 and was expected to end on May 1, 2025. However, reports coming in indicates that the talks have been suspended.

According to Citi News, complexities surrounding the feud have resulted in the truncation of the process.

The details are scanty, however, the talks are expected to resume next week, although the new date has not been communicated.

