First photos from Otumfuo's effort to end the Bawku conflict have surfaced on social media, warming hearts

The Bawku conflict has been in existence for years; however, matters recently got worse, leading to the loss of lives and properties

The revered King has dedicated himself to mediating the Bawku conflict and ensuring that all the feuding factions lay down their weapons

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commenced talks with the feuding factions in Bawku in a bid to end the unrest.

The parties involved have been fighting for many years, however, the conflict recently intensified, causing loss of life and destruction of properties.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has taken it upon himself to mediate the conflict and ensure peace prevails among all the parties.

The photos from the Manhyia Palace show the beautiful setup of the venue for the talks, with golden chairs and a beautiful backdrop, awaiting the feuding parties.

Asantehene is optimistic that his efforts will yield results and the conflict will soon be a thing of the past.

Why are the people of Bawku fighting?

The conflict in Bawku, a town in Ghana's Upper East Region, is primarily rooted in a long-standing chieftaincy dispute between two ethnic groups — the Mamprusi and the Kusasi.

The Kusasis claim that the chieftaincy title of Bawku Naba rightfully belongs to them, citing colonial-era arrangements and historical occupation of the land.

The Mamprusis, on the other hand, argue that they were historically appointed as chiefs by the Nayiri (overlord of the Mamprugu traditional area) and thus hold traditional legitimacy.

Various governments and court rulings have attempted to resolve the issue, but contradictory judgments and political influences have deepened the divide.

The National House of Chiefs once ruled in favour of the Kusasi, but the Mamprusis did not accept the outcome.

Clashes have erupted periodically, leading to deaths, injuries, destruction of property, and heavy security deployments.

Armed groups and reprisal attacks have kept tensions high despite curfews and bans on motorbikes.

See the photos from Manhyia Palace below:

