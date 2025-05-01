Famous Ghanaian prophet, Bishop Sam Owusu, got many people talking when he shared financial advice

In the Onua FM interview, he noted that at the age of 25, one should have at least GH¢25,000 in their bank account

Many social media users were not happy with Bishop Owusu's statements, as they shared their views in the comments

Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Sam Owusu, caused a stir on social media after sharing advice for young adults who want to be financially independent.

Bishop Sam Owusu gives the youth financial advice. Image Credit: @bishop_sam_owusu_ministries

Source: Instagram

Bishop Sam Owusu advises the youth

In an exclusive interview on Onua 95.1 FM's Adwuma Adwuma show, renowned Man of God, Bishop Sam Owusu, shared some financial advice for the youth.

He noted that the youth should be on a quest to financial freedom and that at the age of 25, a certain amount of money should be in one's bank account.

Bishop Owusu explained in the same interview that GH¢25,000 is the amount of money one should have in their bank account.

"At the age of 25 years, you should have at least GH¢25,000 in your bank account," he said.

Reactions to Bishop Owusu's statement

Many social media users thronged to the comment section to share their views on the statements Bishop Owusu made in his Onua FM in terview.

Ghanaians were unhappy with his statements, noting that it was as a result of these motivational quotes, which put pressure on the youth into illegal activities, all in the hope of getting rich.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the words of Bishop Owusu:

@JefferyAnkamah said:

"This mindset is exactly why so many young people in Ghana feel anxious and lost. At 25, most are battling unemployment, low wages, and rising costs stacking GHC25,000. Growth isn’t one-size-fits-all. The pressure needs to shift from comparison to compassion."

@skelaw01 said:

"This kind pressure be the reason people steal from their companies... Unnecessary and it shouldn't be given the milage in the media."

@RazakLampard8 said:

"Don’t let useless motivation send you to an early grave."

@SamTuga44 said:

"Many will insult him but the reality is he’s right. How can you be 25 years and you’ve not even seen 25K before!? You’re a failure 😭😭."

@_Roofman2131gh said:

"In Ghana dierrr unless ur poppy be politician, u be fraud boy or u started business early on in life or them set up trust fund for you when u were a kid. How many 40yrs olds have 10,000 in their accounts?"

Pictures of Bishop Sam Owusu

Pictures of Bishop Sam Owusu. Image Credit: @bishop_sam_owusu_ministries

Source: Instagram

Man advises women to have at least GH¢10k

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man sparked conversations on social media with his bold advice to women about marriage and financial independence.

In a TikTok video, he encouraged women to ensure they have at least GH¢10,000 in their bank accounts before praying for a husband.

According to him, modern men value partners who can provide financial support during tough times and also provide for the family.

His comments stirred mixed reactions among netizens on social media, with many debating the expectations placed on women in today’s relationships.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh