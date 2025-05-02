A court has directed EOCO to keep the embattled Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, in its custody for the next seven working days

According to an X post made by JoyNews' Elton Brobbey, the court's move is to allow investigations into the matter

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some expressed confidence in the country's justice system, while others criticised the court's move

The embattled former Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene will spend the next few days in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Organisation.

This is after a court ruled that EOCO should detain him for seven working days following the allegations levelled against him by the Attorney-General.

A post shared on X by JoyNews' Elton Brobbey indicated that the court's decision is to enable the Attorney General complete preparation of statements of its witnesses.

Who is Kwabena Adu Boahene

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former Director-General of Ghana’s National Signals Bureau (NSB), is at the center of a significant corruption case involving the alleged misappropriation of approximately GHS 49 million (around $7 million) in public funds.

Overview of the Allegations

According to the Attorney General, in January 2020, Adu-Boahene, acting on behalf of the NSB, signed a $7 million contract with Israeli firm ISC Holdings Limited to procure cyber defense software. Subsequently, he authorized the transfer of GH¢ 27.1 million from the NSB’s Fidelity Bank account to a private account at UMB Bank controlled by BNC Communications Bureau Limited - a company he co-founded with his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, while still serving as NSB Director.

Investigations revealed that the cybersecurity system was never delivered to the NSB or any government agency.

Instead, the funds were allegedly diverted for personal use, including investments in real estate, luxury vehicles, and other ventures.

The prosecution asserts that Adu-Boahene and his associates used Advantage Solutions Limited, a holding company, to launder the misappropriated funds.

Additional Fraudulent Activities

Further investigations uncovered that Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) made monthly payments of at least GH¢ 1.3 million to BNC Communications Ltd., under the pretense of a contract for secure internet services.

These payments, totaling over GH¢62 million, were funneled into accounts controlled by Adu-Boahene and his wife.

