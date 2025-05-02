Afenyo-Markin has shared the minority in Parliament's stance on John Mahama's Supreme Court judge nominations

The Minority leader criticised the Mahama administration for undermining democracy in a May Day address

The address comes ahead of a planned demonstration led by the New Patriotic Party on May 5

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, on May 1 shared the minority in Parliament's stance on the seven Supreme Court Judges nominated by John Dramani Mahama on April 30.

Afenyo-Markin accuses HE John Dramani Mahama in his May Day 2025 speech, ahead of a planned demonstration. Photo source: AlexanderAfenyoMarkin, JohnDramaniMahama

The nominations by the President were announced in a letter signed on April 29, 2025, by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, and done per Article 144(2) of the 1992 constitution.

The persons nominated to serve as Supreme Court Justices include: Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo, Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, Justice Senyo Dzamefe, Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo and Justice Philip Bright Mensah.

In his address, the minority leader tagged the president's decision as an attempt to seek a third term in office.

“The nomination of seven Appeals Court judges immediately after suspending the Chief Justice reveals a deeper, more dangerous political ambition—a third-term agenda in disguise,” Afenyo-Markin alleged.

The minority leader condemned the decision and accused President Mahama of allegedly packing the Supreme Court with loyalists to do his bidding.

"This is not a routine judicial appointment. What we are witnessing is a strategic and deliberate effort to pack the Supreme Court with loyalists. This is not how a responsible government strengthens the rule of law. This is how a government tightens its grip on power through the back door," he cautioned.

Afenyo-Markin speaking in parliament as the leader of the minority caucus. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Why Afenyo-Markin is leading a demonstration on May 5

Speaking about the reason for the upcoming Save Our Judiciary demonstration scheduled for May 5, Afenyo-Markin established that:

"This is not about our party or parties. It's about protecting the institutional integrity of our Republic. It's about drawing a line in defense of our constitution and telling those in power that you may have your term but you do not own the state."

"The framers of our constitution understood that democracy without an independent judiciary is not democracy at all. That's why we are gathering on Monday to say enough is enough."

Afenyo-Markin and the minority caucus' criticisms mirror the Ghana Bar Association's stance on John Mahama's decision to suspend the Chief Justice.

The president's decision follows his recent suspension of Gertrude Torkornoo as the Chief Justice after establishing a prima facie case against her in consultation with the Council of State following three petitions for her removal.

The Association declared the suspension unconstitutional in a statement released at the GBA’s 2025 Mid-Year Conference in Accra and demanded that the president undo his decision immediately.

Afenyo-Markin leads party members in prayer

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin led some members of his caucus and executives of the New Patriotic Party in a prayer.

In a video on X, Alexander Afenyo-Markin prayed for strength, love, and unity in Parliament for the minority caucus.

He asked that, despite their numbers, God give them everything they would need to succeed as Members of Parliament.

