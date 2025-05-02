Dr Bawumia led an NPP delegation to visit the Mampong Traditional Council and offer his condolences following the Mamponghene's passing

The former Vice President and the Thank You tour team also visited the wife of Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II and expressed their deepest condolences to her

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Paramount Chief of the Mampong Traditional Area, recently passed away at the age of 86

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Mampong Traditional Council on Friday, May 2, 2025, to offer condolences following the sudden passing of the Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Paramount Chief of the Mampong Traditional Area.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leads an NPP delegation to Mampong to mourn the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's passing. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The 2024 NPP presidential candidate took a break from his party’s ongoing Thank You tour to visit the Asante Mampong Chief's Palace to express his condolences to the traditional council as they mourned the late Mamponghene.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Paramount Chief of the Mampong Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, sadly passed away at the age of 86.

The date of the revered traditional leader’s passing remains unknown, but the news emerged on social media on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The Mampong Traditional Council (MTC), led by Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II, visited Manhyia Palace and informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of their traditional leader’s demise.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by a delegation from the New Patriotic Party, which included the Member of Parliament for the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency and former Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Member of Parliament for the Assin South constituency, John Ntim Fordjour and the former Managing Director for the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomeah.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, interact with the late Daasebre Osei Bonsu at a public event. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, sporting an all-black outfit, and the NPP members were spotted shaking hands with the Queenmother of Mampong, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, and other members of the Mampong Traditional Council as they arrived at the palace.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, speaking on behalf of the delegation, explained the reason behind the visit and sympathised with the late Daasebre Osei Bonsu II’s family and council of elders.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP delegation also visited the wife of Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II and expressed their deepest condolences to her.

The former vice president also signed the book of condolence in honour of the late Mamponghene.

In a social media post, Bawumia wrote:

“This morning, I visited the Palace of the occupant of the Silver Stool at Asante Mampong together with the team on the Thank You Tour, to commiserate with Nana Agyakoma Difie II, Queenmother of Mampong and the chiefs and people of Mampong on the unfortunate passing of the late Paramount Chief, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II. I also visited our mother, wife of Daasebre, to express my deepest condolences to her. My sympathies go to Nananom and all the people of Asante Mampong.”

Ghanaians mourn Mamponghene's passing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sarawta Muhammad commented:

"Heartfelt condolences to the people of Asante Mampong. May Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II rest in perfect peace."

Adam Mardia said:

"Condolences to the family!"

DaakyehemaaUk Nana Achiaa Patricia commented:

"Thank you so much for showing sympathy and respect to our silver stool, Daasebre. He was a father figure to you. Daasebre Daawose."

Ejurahene recounts events before Mamponghene's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II, recounted the events that transpired before the Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's demise.

In an interview, he shared that the late traditional ruler battled some health issues, which led to his passing.

The Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II, explained that the late Mamponghene complained of waist and knee pains, which intensified a few days before his passing.

