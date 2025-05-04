Deputy CEO for GTA, Abeiku Santana, has responded to an accusation by the former Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey

Mr Okraku Mantey earlier accused Abeiku Santana of breaching public office laws by hosting a radio show during office hours

Abeiku Santana's response has generated mixed reactions, including comments advising him to resign from Okay FM

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, the deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has responded to claims of his alleged breach of public office laws by the former Deputy Trade, Arts and Culture Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey.

Earlier, Mr Okraku Mante claimed Mr Santana was using office hours to host radio shows on Okay FM; however, in a rebuttal, the latter has disputed the claims.

Abeiku Santana responds to Okraku Mantey after an alleged breach of public office laws. Image source: Abeiku Santana, Okraku

Source: Twitter

In an X post, Mr Santana denied the claims and asked the general public to disregard the comments.

"I wish to categorically state that the recent claim made by Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, alleging that I am still actively engaged in radio broadcasting despite my government appointment, is entirely false and misleading," he said.

See the post of Abeiku Santana below:

Ghanaians ask Abeiku to resign

Mr Okraku Mantey's comment has attracted various responses from netizens. Some have supported the former Deputy Minister's claim, while others criticised the Deputy CEO of GTA.

A group of Ghanaians advised the deputy CEO to tender his resignation at Okay FM so he can focus on his government appointment. Another group asked Abeiku Santana to disregard the former Minister's comments.

Banter Center

@whyte_collegi

·

14h

Even if it's true there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. Was SEFA KAYI doing apprenticeship at peace fm when they were in power?

E GO OVER YOU ™ 💙

@B6ADASS

·

5h

he’s only jealous

Emmanuel

@Emmanue48407309

·

8h

THIS DENIAL ISN'T ENGLISH!

You very well know how political propaganda works in Ghana! Demand that Mark Okraku Mantey uses the same platform/studio to retract and apologise for making those false claims.

Don't try to be too nice and gentle in Ghana's politics!

SammieNhana

@NhanayawSammie

·

15h

But let me ask ooo snr

Is it wrong?

Bcos per the time u come on radio , if u even go to the office everyday at 8am and close at 2pm

U can still do ur radio works

CHIEF

@Mohammed_9266

·

2h

Not enough. Take him to court and let him have his day in Court. If you don't do this then you're on your own

Maken

@hismaken

·

6h

You shouldn’t have respond to that failed 3months deputy minister.. He is shameless

kofi

@kofiwinston1

·

4h

No b everything u guys go dey respond to la. Hoh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh